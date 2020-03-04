Mischa Barton's Hills days are behind her. A source tells ET that the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings recently began filming and the 34-year-old actress will not be returning.

The source adds that Caroline D'Amore has joined the series as a new cast member. D'Amore is a 35-year-old DJ, actress, and songwriter, who also serves as the CEO of PizzaGirl. She has been married to musician Bobby Alt since 2012 and the pair share one daughter, Isabella.

Barton was the only cast member from the first season not asked back, according to the source. The rest of the cast includes Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter.

ET reached out to MTV, but the network said it will not be commenting on casting at this time.

ET spoke with Montag and Pratt last September and they teased a potential shakeup to the cast. "There may be cameras going," Pratt alluded. "Certain people are being cast in and not cast in, you know how it is in Hollywood."

As for Carter's place in the cast following her splits from both Jenner and Miley Cyrus, the couple seemed unsure about what potential storylines she could have.

"She's never been a part of my group, so... I've just never really been friends with her," Montag said.

"I'm not anti-anyone! I'm just saying, would she film with Brody? Who would she film with?" Pratt added. "I don't know what's going on, maybe they still hang out."

When it comes to his dream addition to the cast, Pratt was quick to point to Cyrus' new beau, Cody Simpson, as an option. "I think it's going down," he said.

Watch the video below for more on The Hills: New Beginnings.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandon Thomas Lee on 'Hills' Hookups and Getting Blocked By Spencer Pratt (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Hills' Stars Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge Reunite, Bring Up Lauren Conrad Drama

Kristin Cavallari Reunites With ‘The Hills’ Co-Stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Tease Cody Simpson Joining 'The Hills' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery