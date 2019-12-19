And your new Miss America is… Miss Virginia Camille Schrier!

Schrier took home the crown in Thursday's live pageant, beating out 51 other competitors, one from each of the United States plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Last year's reigning Miss America, Nia Franklin, passed on the title as she crowned Schrier at the end of the two-hour pageant, which was aired on NBC for the first time since 2011, and was held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Coming in as the first runner-up is Miss Georgia Victoria Hill, while Miss Missouri Simone Esters came in as the night's second runner-up. The finale's star-studded panel of judges included Superstore actress Lauren Ash, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, and singer Kelly Rowland.

Schrier, 24, has degrees in Biochemistry and Systems Biology from Virginia Tech, and is currently in school studying to get her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree.

Check out the video below for more on the Miss America pageant.

