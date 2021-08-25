Aaliyah's friends and fans are still keeping her memory alive. Stars like Missy Elliott, Amorphous and Maxwell took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late singer, 20 years after her death.

Aaliyah was 22 when she tragically died alongside seven others in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001. She had just filmed the music video for her single, "Rock the Boat."

"Babygirl All these years your IMPACT is still felt & your INFLUENCE is seen EVERYWHERE! So many are still CAPTIVATED by your SOUND & STYLE! It’s BEAUTIFUL to see a new generation become fans of your ART & love YOUR HEART," Elliott wrote on Twitter. "We Love you💜🕊& May your spirit live on 4EVER🙏🏾"

Babygirl All these years your IMPACT is still felt & your INFLUENCE is seen EVERYWHERE! So many are still CAPTIVATED by your SOUND & STYLE! It’s BEAUTIFUL to see a new generation become fans of your ART & love YOUR HEART! We Love you💜🕊& May your spirit live on 4EVER🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EYqDQ5NZNK — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2021

The "One Minute Man" rapper grew close with Aaliyah while working with her and Timbaland on the late artist's second album, One in a Million, which was released in 1996.

The singer's estate -- run by Aaliyah LLC on behalf of her mother, Diane, her brother, Rashad, and her former manager, ​​Barry Hankerson -- shared a special message with fans on Wednesday afternoon. "It is with heavy hearts that we share this day of remembrance that marks the 20th year with all of you," the post reads. "We want to honor Babygirl & to share with you this project that we've been working on."

A trailer reveals that the project is an upload of one of the last interviews the late performer did in 2001 -- a half-hour-long profile for MTV's hit docuseries, Diary. The episode aired on Aug. 8, 2001, a little over two weeks before the crash that killed her, and fans haven't been able to watch it since then. According to Aaliyah's YouTube channel, the whole episode will soon be available for anyone to watch in crystal-clear HD.

it’s been 20 years without our babygirl. she passed away on this day. her legacy continues to stay alive & thrive due to her fans after all these years & being influential to r&b artists. may she continue to rest easy, miss aaliyah dana haughton: the princess of r&b. /.\ 🕊✨ pic.twitter.com/NDyWx7L5fY — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) August 25, 2021

20 years. aaliyah, you are so incredibly missed. i am forever grateful to have been introduced to your music before you left, thanks to my brother. i can't fathom how different my life would be had he not.



we miss you. your light will continue to shine on and on. 💞 pic.twitter.com/YK7UUetLLz — amorphous (@loneamorphous) August 25, 2021

Wow. 20 years ago today Aaliyah left us and is still making a major impact. pic.twitter.com/PB5gsaqKMm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 25, 2021

#Throwback to 106 & Park and Aaliyah having her last interview with the BET family to discuss upcoming music.



Today, in 2001 we lost an angel. RIP Aaliyah. Continue to stream her music. 🕊 #Aaliyahpic.twitter.com/p6sGITNyBA — BET (@BET) August 25, 2021

#Aaliyah 20th Anniversary.



An illustrated retrospective of her most iconic looks and some of my personal faves. From her debut era, to some of her biggest achievements/red carpet looks, to her final self titled era, (my personal fave) @AaliyahHaughton 🖤 https://t.co/kzFstan3Tgpic.twitter.com/DxEt2MyIEs — Hayden Williams (@Hayden_Williams) August 25, 2021

On this day 20 years ago, our worlds were completely shattered when we learned that Aaliyah was no longer with us. Life would never be the same.



Aaliyah was a light. She will forever be in our hearts.



Thank you to all of Aaliyah’s fans who continue to keep her legacy alive. pic.twitter.com/txRZu8Ps4v — Blackground Records 2.0 (@Blackground) August 25, 2021

After a years-long battle between the singer's estate and her former manager, Aaliyah’s second studio album, One in a Million, is now available to stream on Spotify. To commemorate her lasting legacy, Spotify will be releasing the entirety of her catalog over the next few weeks and will continue to do so through October, starting with One in a Million and later, the compilation albums I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah.

ET's Time With Aaliyah: See Rare Interviews from Throughout Her Career (Flashback)



