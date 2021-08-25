Missy Elliott, Maxwell and More Pay Tribute to Aaliyah on 20th Anniversary of Her Death
Aaliyah's friends and fans are still keeping her memory alive. Stars like Missy Elliott, Amorphous and Maxwell took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late singer, 20 years after her death.
Aaliyah was 22 when she tragically died alongside seven others in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001. She had just filmed the music video for her single, "Rock the Boat."
"Babygirl All these years your IMPACT is still felt & your INFLUENCE is seen EVERYWHERE! So many are still CAPTIVATED by your SOUND & STYLE! It’s BEAUTIFUL to see a new generation become fans of your ART & love YOUR HEART," Elliott wrote on Twitter. "We Love you💜🕊& May your spirit live on 4EVER🙏🏾"
The "One Minute Man" rapper grew close with Aaliyah while working with her and Timbaland on the late artist's second album, One in a Million, which was released in 1996.
The singer's estate -- run by Aaliyah LLC on behalf of her mother, Diane, her brother, Rashad, and her former manager, Barry Hankerson -- shared a special message with fans on Wednesday afternoon. "It is with heavy hearts that we share this day of remembrance that marks the 20th year with all of you," the post reads. "We want to honor Babygirl & to share with you this project that we've been working on."
A trailer reveals that the project is an upload of one of the last interviews the late performer did in 2001 -- a half-hour-long profile for MTV's hit docuseries, Diary. The episode aired on Aug. 8, 2001, a little over two weeks before the crash that killed her, and fans haven't been able to watch it since then. According to Aaliyah's YouTube channel, the whole episode will soon be available for anyone to watch in crystal-clear HD.
Scroll ahead to read tributes from stars and fans alike, remembering the singer and celebrating her legacy.
After a years-long battle between the singer's estate and her former manager, Aaliyah’s second studio album, One in a Million, is now available to stream on Spotify. To commemorate her lasting legacy, Spotify will be releasing the entirety of her catalog over the next few weeks and will continue to do so through October, starting with One in a Million and later, the compilation albums I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah.
See more on Aaliyah's life and legacy below.
