Fashion

Remembering Aaliyah and Her Most Iconic Looks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
aaliyah 1280
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

There's no doubt Aaliyah continues to influence fashion today. Especially with the resurgence of late '90s and early 2000s trends, we are reminded of the late R&B star's signature looks. (Revolve just launched an Aaliyah x Revolve capsule collection!) 

Whether she was on stage or on the red carpet, fans could spot Aaliyah from a mile away with her emblematic personal style that embodied an effortlessly cool vibe with a combination of sporty and feminine. From oversized Tommy Hilfiger matching jacket and pant sets to flirty tops and low-rise jeans, Aaliyah took the fashion trends of the noughties and made them her own. 

The music icon is on our minds more than ever as this year marks the 20th anniversary of her tragic death. Aaliyah's second studio album, One in a Million, has recently been made available on major digital streaming platforms, but the music's release doesn't come without controversy -- a battle between Aaliyah's estate and her uncle/former manager. 

Ahead, ET Style is looking back on Aaliyah's most memorable looks that defined her iconic style. Then, shop our top picks of fashion items inspired by the star.

Oversized Matching Sets 

Baggy-style clothes were a staple for Aaliyah, particularly matching jackets and pants in bright colors and statement-making fabrics. A signature styling move for the princess of R&B was to pair a strappy bikini top under an oversized jacket.

Aaliyah at The Forum 1997

Performing at The Forum in Inglewood, California (1997)

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaliyah at 11th Soul Train Music Awards, 1997

At the 11th Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles (1997)

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Missguided Green Co Ord LA Graphic Colorblock Jacket & Joggers
Missguided Green Co Ord LA Graphic Colorblock Jacket & Joggers
Missguided
Missguided Green Co Ord LA Graphic Colorblock Jacket & Joggers
Complete this sporty matching set with a black bikini top underneath. 
JACKET: $72 AT MISSGUIDED
JOGGERS: $52 AT MISSGUIDED

Jewelry and Accessories  

Aaliyah often completed her sporty outfits with jewelry and accessories, such as hoop earrings, layered necklaces, scarves, belly chain, sunglasses and hats. 

aaliyah 2001

Photographed in the UK (2001)

Sal Idriss/Redferns
Aaliyah & Missy Elliott in 1998

With Missy Elliott at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles (1998)

Chris Walter/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Pieces 90s Small Oval Sunglasses in Black
Pieces 90s Small Oval Sunglasses in Black
ASOS
Pieces 90s Small Oval Sunglasses in Black
This looks nearly identical to a pair of small oval sunnies the star made famous. 
$15 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $19)
Pieces Multirow Layered Necklace with Pendants in Silver
Pieces Multirow Layered Necklace with Pendants in Silver
ASOS
Pieces Multirow Layered Necklace with Pendants in Silver
A set of four chain necklaces. 
$16 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $23)
ASOS Design Pack of 2 Belt Chains in Dot Dash and Fine Chain in Gold Tone
ASOS Design Pack of 2 Bellt Chains in Dot Dash and Fine Chain in Gold Tone
ASOS
ASOS Design Pack of 2 Belt Chains in Dot Dash and Fine Chain in Gold Tone
Pair low-rise bottoms with this two-layer belly chain. 
$9 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $11)
ASOS Design 40mm Hoop Earrings in Thick Tube in Gold Tone
ASOS Design 40mm Hoop Earrings in Thick Tube in Gold Tone
ASOS
ASOS Design 40mm Hoop Earrings in Thick Tube in Gold Tone
A staple pair of thick hoop earrings. 
$7 AT ASOS (REGULARLYU $9)

Low-Rise Jeans

A going-out top and low-rise jean look was the quintessential Y2K outfit. Whether she was performing or walking the red carpet, Aaliyah wore the trend with confidence and cool. 

Aaliyah at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno 2001

Performing at 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in Burbank (2001)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
aaliyah at planet of the apes premiere 2001

At the 'Planet of the Apes' premiere in New York (2001)

KMazur/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Aaliyah x Revolve Rock the Boat Top & Four Page Letter Denim Pant
Aaliyah x Revolve Rock the Boat Top & Four Page Letter Denim Pant
Revolve
Aaliyah x Revolve Rock the Boat Top & Four Page Letter Denim Pant
This ruched asymmetric crop top paired with low-slung baggy denim is so Aaliyah. Thirty percent of the sale price for items purchased from the Aaliyah x Revolve collection on August 24 and 25 will be donated to the Aaliyah Memorial Fund. 
TOP: $128 AT REVOLVE
PANT: $198 AT REVOLVE
Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx-J Embellished Strappy Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx-J Embellished Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx-J Embellished Strappy Sandal
This sandal looks like it's straight out of 2001 -- the skinny embellished straps, low heel and square toe. 
$135 AT NORDSTROM

Show-stopping Gowns

When Aaliyah did swap pants for a dress, she never failed to wow in sleek silhouettes with a sexy twist. See the stunning Roberto Cavalli tiger stripe-print slip, featuring a thigh-high slit and furry trim, and the body-hugging, scoop-neck number with sheeny panels.

aaliyah at 2000 MTV Video Music Awards

At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York (2000)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
aaliyah at 1998 Oscars

At the 70th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles (1998)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Bohme Tiger Print Slip Dress
Bohme Tiger Print Slip Dress
Bohme
Bohme Tiger Print Slip Dress
We love this tiger print '90s-inspired slip dress. 
$47 AT BOHME
Lioness Crossing The Line Midi Dress
Lioness Crossing The Line Midi Dress
Shopbop
Lioness Crossing The Line Midi Dress
This body-con midi with halter neckline and attached shrug is sexy and sophisticated. 
$79 AT SHOPBOP

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Shop the Best Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out

Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

Bella Hadid Wore a Wet Look White Dress on Instagram

Cardi B Appears On 'The Hype' With Offset -- Here's How to Watch

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans

 