Remembering Aaliyah and Her Most Iconic Looks
There's no doubt Aaliyah continues to influence fashion today. Especially with the resurgence of late '90s and early 2000s trends, we are reminded of the late R&B star's signature looks. (Revolve just launched an Aaliyah x Revolve capsule collection!)
Whether she was on stage or on the red carpet, fans could spot Aaliyah from a mile away with her emblematic personal style that embodied an effortlessly cool vibe with a combination of sporty and feminine. From oversized Tommy Hilfiger matching jacket and pant sets to flirty tops and low-rise jeans, Aaliyah took the fashion trends of the noughties and made them her own.
The music icon is on our minds more than ever as this year marks the 20th anniversary of her tragic death. Aaliyah's second studio album, One in a Million, has recently been made available on major digital streaming platforms, but the music's release doesn't come without controversy -- a battle between Aaliyah's estate and her uncle/former manager.
Ahead, ET Style is looking back on Aaliyah's most memorable looks that defined her iconic style. Then, shop our top picks of fashion items inspired by the star.
Oversized Matching Sets
Baggy-style clothes were a staple for Aaliyah, particularly matching jackets and pants in bright colors and statement-making fabrics. A signature styling move for the princess of R&B was to pair a strappy bikini top under an oversized jacket.
Jewelry and Accessories
Aaliyah often completed her sporty outfits with jewelry and accessories, such as hoop earrings, layered necklaces, scarves, belly chain, sunglasses and hats.
Low-Rise Jeans
A going-out top and low-rise jean look was the quintessential Y2K outfit. Whether she was performing or walking the red carpet, Aaliyah wore the trend with confidence and cool.
Show-stopping Gowns
When Aaliyah did swap pants for a dress, she never failed to wow in sleek silhouettes with a sexy twist. See the stunning Roberto Cavalli tiger stripe-print slip, featuring a thigh-high slit and furry trim, and the body-hugging, scoop-neck number with sheeny panels.
