There's no question about it: In 2021, the concept of "going out" is a foreign one -- at least, in the way the world once did. But now that vaccines are available to everyone, it's likely that you're itching to put a sartorial spark back into your wardrobe and add in some "post-pandemic" going out looks.

By now, outdoor dining and al fresco get-togethers are nothing new. Summer gives you a virtually endless number of opportunities to showcase your latest closet additions -- including going out tops and other fashion pieces that were truly meant to be seen.

Look, we get it: After spending month after month in your most comfortable staples, you're ready to get dressed like never before. But if you're not quite sure what types of going out tops you want to sport, we're here to help. Perhaps you're on the hunt for some stunning pieces to mix and match with your everyday pieces for an impromptu date night outfit. Or, maybe you're getting dressed to actually go out -- but going out is actually a small party at someone's home (hey, as long as it isn't yours!) -- in which case, feel free to skip the heels. Either way, there are plenty of cool options and going out fashion trends that are practically begging for a place in your collection, like the return of tube tops, '70s-inspired halter styles and sexy corsets.

Plus, check out face mask options to help protect against the Delta variant. See ET Style's top picks, including the best face masks for exercise, for kids and for double masking, along with vaccination card holders, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

Scroll down to check out ET Style's favorite tops on the market to spice up your end-of-summer style.

Eloquii High Neck Cutout Bodysuit Eloquii Eloquii High Neck Cutout Bodysuit A black bodysuit is the ultimate going-out piece -- just pair with jeans and done! We love this sleeveless one-piece from Eloquii, featuring a peek-a-boo cut-out above the bust. Use the code YESPLEASE to get 50% off. $25 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

H&M Halterneck Top H&M H&M Halterneck Top By now, you've probably seen this neckline everywhere. And if you're ready to take on the halter top trend, style this under-$20 top with everything from your favorite jeans to the matching shorts. $11 AT H&M (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Reformation Gruyere Top Reformation Reformation Gruyere Top Looking for a style to add to your collection of dressy tops? This scarf-inspired option from Reformation will go just as well with a pair of jeans as it will with a mini skirt and a strappy heel. $128 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

