Shopping

The Best Going Out Tops: Tube Tops, Corset Tops and Other Going Out Fashion Trends

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Going Out Tops
Rezek Studio, H&M, Reformation, Revolve

There's no question about it: In 2021, the concept of "going out" is a foreign one -- at least, in the way the world once did. But now that vaccines are available to everyone, it's likely that you're itching to put a sartorial spark back into your wardrobe and add in some "post-pandemic" going out looks. 

By now, outdoor dining and al fresco get-togethers are nothing new. Summer gives you a virtually endless number of opportunities to showcase your latest closet additions -- including going out tops and other fashion pieces that were truly meant to be seen. 

Look, we get it: After spending month after month in your most comfortable staples, you're ready to get dressed like never before. But if you're not quite sure what types of going out tops you want to sport, we're here to help. Perhaps you're on the hunt for some stunning pieces to mix and match with your everyday pieces for an impromptu date night outfit. Or, maybe you're getting dressed to actually go out -- but going out is actually a small party at someone's home (hey, as long as it isn't yours!) -- in which case, feel free to skip the heels. Either way, there are plenty of cool options and going out fashion trends that are practically begging for a place in your collection, like the return of tube tops, '70s-inspired halter styles and sexy corsets.

Plus, check out face mask options to help protect against the Delta variant. See ET Style's top picks, including the best face masks for exercisefor kids and for double masking, along with vaccination card holderscleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

Scroll down to check out ET Style's favorite tops on the market to spice up your end-of-summer style. 

Out From Under Harmony Strapless Bustier Top
Out From Under Harmony Strapless Bustier Top
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Harmony Strapless Bustier Top
Everything about this look is Y2K. 
$25 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Open Edit Plus Sweater Tube Top
Open Edit Sweater Tube Top
Nordstrom
Open Edit Plus Sweater Tube Top
Wear this sweater tube top with denim now and with faux leather leggings in the fall. 
$14 (REGULARLY $29)
Princess Polly London Bodysuit
Princess Polly London Bodysuit
Princess Polly
Princess Polly London Bodysuit
Princess Polly is a favorite among influencers, like this cross-over, cut-out bodysuit. 
$39 AT PRINCESS POLLY
Eloquii High Neck Cutout Bodysuit
Eloquii High Neck Cutout Bodysuit
Eloquii
Eloquii High Neck Cutout Bodysuit
A black bodysuit is the ultimate going-out piece -- just pair with jeans and done! We love this sleeveless one-piece from Eloquii, featuring a peek-a-boo cut-out above the bust. Use the code YESPLEASE to get 50% off. 
$25 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $45)
Cotton On Evie One Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Cotton On Evie One Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Cotton On
Cotton On Evie One Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
This one-shoulder fitted top from Cotton On is a going-out wardrobe staple. 
$25 AT COTTON ON
Missguided Yellow Organza Shirred Knit Top
Missguided Yellow Organza Shirred Knit Top
Missguided
Missguided Yellow Organza Shirred Knit Top
If you're going out during daytime, this Missguided shirred top is perfect. We love the romantic organza sleeves! 
$21 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $47)
Showpo Apulia Top in Dark Chocolate
Showpo Apulia Top in Dark Chocolate
Showpo
Showpo Apulia Top in Dark Chocolate
This chocolate-colored Showpo top is business in the front and party in the back.
$40 AT SHOWPO
Universal Standard Alice Satin Boatneck Top
Universal Standard Alice Satin Boatneck Top
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Alice Satin Boatneck Top
We love the idea of pairing this with the matching skirt. That said, it'll look just as pretty with a pair of straight-leg jeans and heels.
$118 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Mango Ruffle Cotton T-Shirt
Mango Ruffle Cotton T-Shirt
Mango
Mango Ruffle Cotton T-Shirt
There's no denying it, the ruffles on this top make this casual tee into so much more.
$20 AT MANGO (REGULARLY $30)
Miaou x REVOLVE Peri Corset
Miaou x REVOLVE Peri Corset
Revolve
Miaou x REVOLVE Peri Corset
We may never get over corset tops as going out tops, and we're okay with that.
$225 AT REVOLVE
The Bar Asher Top
The Bar Asher Top
Revolve
The Bar Asher Top
From the front, this looks like one of many going out tops, but just wait until you see the back.
$235 AT REVOLVE
With Jéan Rendezvous Top
With Jéan Rendezvous Top
With Jéan
With Jéan Rendezvous Top
Now's the perfect time to get yourself a piece from one of Instagram's favorite brands.
$149 AT WITH JÉAN (REGULARLY $169)
H&M Halterneck Top
H&M Halterneck Top
H&M
H&M Halterneck Top
By now, you've probably seen this neckline everywhere. And if you're ready to take on the halter top trend, style this under-$20 top with everything from your favorite jeans to the matching shorts.
$11 AT H&M (REGULARLY $18)
Madewell Linen-Blend Halter Tank Top
Madewell Linen-Blend Halter Tank Top
Madewell
Madewell Linen-Blend Halter Tank Top
For those who want a sleeveless top to wear from day to night, reach for this linen style from Madewell.
$50 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $72)
Reformation Gruyere Top
Reformation Gruyere Top
Reformation
Reformation Gruyere Top
Looking for a style to add to your collection of dressy tops? This scarf-inspired option from Reformation will go just as well with a pair of jeans as it will with a mini skirt and a strappy heel.
$128 AT REFORMATION
Rezek Studio Donna Halter
Rezek Studio Donna Halter
Rezek Studio
Rezek Studio Donna Halter
We mentioned that halter tops are one of the biggest trends for summer, right?
$145 AT REZEK STUDIO

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices

How to Watch 'The Hype' and Shop the Winning Streetwear Looks

Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop Now and Always

Kate Spade Just Put So Many Cute Bags on Sale

 