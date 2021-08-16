The Best Going Out Tops: Tube Tops, Corset Tops and Other Going Out Fashion Trends
There's no question about it: In 2021, the concept of "going out" is a foreign one -- at least, in the way the world once did. But now that vaccines are available to everyone, it's likely that you're itching to put a sartorial spark back into your wardrobe and add in some "post-pandemic" going out looks.
By now, outdoor dining and al fresco get-togethers are nothing new. Summer gives you a virtually endless number of opportunities to showcase your latest closet additions -- including going out tops and other fashion pieces that were truly meant to be seen.
Look, we get it: After spending month after month in your most comfortable staples, you're ready to get dressed like never before. But if you're not quite sure what types of going out tops you want to sport, we're here to help. Perhaps you're on the hunt for some stunning pieces to mix and match with your everyday pieces for an impromptu date night outfit. Or, maybe you're getting dressed to actually go out -- but going out is actually a small party at someone's home (hey, as long as it isn't yours!) -- in which case, feel free to skip the heels. Either way, there are plenty of cool options and going out fashion trends that are practically begging for a place in your collection, like the return of tube tops, '70s-inspired halter styles and sexy corsets.
Plus, check out face mask options to help protect against the Delta variant. See ET Style's top picks, including the best face masks for exercise, for kids and for double masking, along with vaccination card holders, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.
Scroll down to check out ET Style's favorite tops on the market to spice up your end-of-summer style.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing
Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look
The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day
Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador
We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices
How to Watch 'The Hype' and Shop the Winning Streetwear Looks
Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop Now and Always
Kate Spade Just Put So Many Cute Bags on Sale