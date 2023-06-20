It's been 18 years since Missy Elliott dropped a full studio album, but the musician hasn't stopped dropping hits in that time. And the four-time GRAMMY winner has plans for more in the near future!

Talking with Essence for their July/August Festival of Culture issue, Elliott shares that she has "some new stuff in the works." Although the rapper and producer keeps mum about a timeline, telling Essence that she doesn't want to get in trouble with fans, she does tease that the music will be "fun" and "upbeat."

"I never tell dates," Elliott explains. "'Cause when I tell you dates, it will get you in trouble with them fans."

The Portsmouth, Virginia, native reveals a few artists she'd love to collaborate with in the future, including André 3000, Rihanna, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. She even shares that she'd love to revisit a true, fan-favorite collaboration with Beyoncé, 2003's "Signs."

The deep cut never got the music video it deserved, and Elliott says it's time to make something happen for the song. "Yeah, she gon' have to pull that back out," she tells Essence.

It's almost impossible to think that there are collaborations or ideas that the musician hasn't already explored throughout her decades-long career. The star shares that when she launched her solo career in 1997 with her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, she wasn't trying to change the industry, she was just being herself.

"I was having fun when doing the videos. I never even thought, 'Let me try to do the most outlandish thing,' that never crossed my mind, ever," she recalls, reflecting on her journey. "It just spoke to who I was in school. I was always just different. So by the time I started doing videos, the music just really spoke to who I was as a person. And so I never thought, 'Hey, I'm going to do this, and this is going to change the world. It's going to change the way videos look. Or I want to do the craziest thing ever.' Nothing seemed crazy to me."

Obviously, it worked for the star! Six platinum albums later and Elliott is making history as the first woman in rap to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Elliott celebrated the news when it was announced last month on Twitter, crediting her "Supafriends" for the honor.

"I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC," she tweeted. "I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends."

I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends💜 https://t.co/agHv7puauj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

"It's times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your [sic] washed up & it would crush me at times BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters I LOVE YOU," Elliott added.

It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times🥺BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself🙏🏾 I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters💜 I LOVE YOU💜 pic.twitter.com/gkHUttWoU5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

"I can't stop crying I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love You day dream of these moments but today it's Real VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL," she concluded.

I can’t stop crying😩😩😩 I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love💜You day dream of these moments but today it’s Real😩🙏🏾💜 VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL💜🙏🏾 https://t.co/7PypwZQOxR — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

The honor comes after the 51-year-old was honored by her hometown in Portsmouth with a special dedication ceremony in October 2022, in which they named a city street after her.

In an announcement sent in September that year, it was revealed that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to "Missy Elliott Boulevard," and the Songwriters Hall of Famer would receive a key to the city.

"We're beyond proud of Missy's accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her right here in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia," said Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman. "Missy's trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible. We're excited to celebrate her and rename this street in her honor."

According to WAVY, the ceremony included a parade at Manor High School, where Elliott was honored with sounds from three HBCU bands -- the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion, Hampton University's Marching Force, and Elizabeth City State University's Sound of Class. Fellow Virginia music icons Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland were also in attendance.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover presented Elliott with the key to the city, while Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott presented the proclamations to honor Elliott and her accomplishments.

Gov. Youngkin also declared Oct. 17 as Missy Elliott Day, describing the MC as "the American dream."

"ATTENTION🚨🚨🚨MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map... a WHOLE BLVD!🙌🏾 God is good!" Elliott captioned an Instagram post celebrating the event. "I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime🙌🏾Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING!"

Although Elliott tells Essence that she "most definitely" didn't see these achievements in the cards, it's crystal clear that her fans and peers believe it's more than well deserved.

