Missy Peregrym and Husband Tom Oakley Expecting First Child Together

Congrats to Missy Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley!

The couple is expecting their first child together, Peregrym announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The FBI star shared the news alongside a cute boomerang video of a set of baby shoes being tossed into the frame, to match her and Oakley's brown leather kicks. It's been a year of excitement for the couple, who revealed on Jan. 1 that they had tied the knot; matching sneakers were a big part of their first wedding photo.

"There’s no more hiding it... our family is expanding!!! ❤️ #LilOakley #Spring2020," Peregrym captioned her pregnancy announcement video on Tuesday, prompting fans to express their congratulations in the comments.

Peregrym's happy news comes just after another star, Shay Mitchell, welcomed her first child. The former Pretty Little Liars star announced on Sunday that she had given birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Matte Babel.

