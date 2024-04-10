Mister Cee, Famed New York DJ, Dead at 57

Mister Cee, the famed New York DJ who is credited with discovering The Notorious B.I.G. and then served as producer on the late rapper's first studio album, has died. He was 57.

Mister Cee, who was also affectionately known as The Finisher, was a longtime DJ at Hot 97. He began his career there in the 1990s, and it was Hot 97, citing the DJ's family, that confirmed his death. The cause of death is not known.

"As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we're deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee," the statement read. "He wasn't just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets."

The statement continued, "Mr. Cee's influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC's DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music. Rest easy, Mr. Cee. Your legacy will live forever."

DJ Mister Cee, born Calvin LeBrun, was a fixture on New York's radio waves, whose impact reverberated in the hip-hop community. Mister Cee is not only credited with discovering Biggie, but he also served as one of several producers on Biggie's 1994 debut studio album, Ready to Die. According to Rock the Bells, Mister Cee recalled meeting Biggie for the first time.

Mister Cee attends Iconic Records: Life After Death Launch Event on April 27, 2023 in New York City. - Getty

"The first time I met him was when his DJ, 50 Grand, rest in peace, brought Big to my house. The plan was we were going to redo the basement demo that he and 50 Grand put together," Mister Cee recalled last November. "Big was very shy. He would always talk with his head down and say, 'Yo man, don't be promising me nothing, man. If you say you're going to do something, do it.' And I'm like, nah, we're going to redo the demo."

Mister Cee added, "We weren't in a studio. We were at my house. I did it with two turntables, just cutting the record back and forth. We had a little cheesy mic that was better than the mic 50 Grand had at his house."

When asked if he thought he would become a massive superstar, Mister Cee told Rock the Bells that he thought Big was "dope" but he never imagined he'd "become what he would" before Biggie died at 24 in 1997 in Los Angeles amid the East Coast-West Coast rap war.

Among his other impressive feats, Mister Cee also served as Big Daddy Kane's official DJ in Big Daddy Kane's 1988 debut album, Long Live the Kane.

Mister Cee with Big Daddy Kane at a music video shoot on Feb. 11, 1991 in New York City. - Getty

Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg paid tribute following the tragic news.

"We have lost the iconic Mister Cee," Rosenberg tweeted. "I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee."

Another artist Mister Cee helped blow up? New Jersey's Fetty Wap. In a 2015 article in Time magazine, Mister Cee opened up about getting a hold of Fetty's new single in July 2014.

"I want to get this record on before it gets to the city, because it's going to get to New York," Mister Cee's quoted as saying in the magazine. "The name of the song is 'Trap Queen.'"

As noted in Time, the track became such a huge success that even Taylor Swift brought him onstage at one of her summer shows to perform the hit track.

