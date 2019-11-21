Model Slick Woods Reveals She's Undergoing Chemotherapy One Year After Giving Birth to Her Son
Slick Woods has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 23-year-old model took to Instagram this week to reveal her diagnosis. The news comes just over a year after Woods gave birth to her son, Saphir. According to The Shade Room, the model is battling stage 3 melanoma cancer.
In the pic, Woods is dancing with some friends and sticking her tongue out. "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it," she captioned the shot, adding "#AtLeastImAlreadyBald."
The post elicited responses from some of Woods' famous friends including Taraji P. Henson who wrote, "You are already on the other side of this [healthy] and strong like it never happened. I adore you."
"Love u sis," Lala Anthony added.
In a follow up post featuring a photo of her son, Woods requested that everyone "stop treating me like a victim."
Woods initially rose to fame after walking in Rihanna's 2018 Savage X Fenty just hours before giving birth to her son. Shortly after the show and her son's birth, Woods revealed that she was in labor while on the runway.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alex Trebek Makes Cancer PSA on 'Jeopardy!' Set: 'I Wish I'd Known Sooner'
Tina Knowles Lawson Reacts to Ex-Husband Mathew's Cancer Diagnosis
Beyonce's Dad Says Entire Family Got Tested for Breast Cancer After His Diagnosis
Related Gallery