Nolan Gould isn't little Luke Dunphy anymore!

The 20-year-old actor covers the latest edition of C'est Prune and shows off how he's grown over the last decade of starring on Modern Family. In pics released by the magazine, Gould is no longer the kid brother on the ABC sitcom, but is instead all man, posing shirtless and smizing for the camera.

In one pic he's doing pull-ups sans shirt and wearing only ripped black jeans and matching sneakers. Other photos feature slicked-backed hair, dirty white T-shirts, arm muscles and suits.

The transformation was even shocking to Gould's co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who jokingly commented "Photoshopped" on the pull-up pic.

Fans were likewise stunned, with commenters inquiring, "Since when do you have chest hair?" and "When TF did you grow up?"

In the accompanying interview, Gould speaks about growing up on Modern Family, which is gearing up for its 11th and final season.

"I think it goes without saying that it's pretty crazy having spent 10, coming up on 11, years on a TV show. That's almost half my life. It's been such a big part of my life for the last decade that it's going to be very strange moving on," he says. "I'm not sure what to compare it to for someone that hasn't been a part of it. Maybe it's similar to finally finishing school after years of studying and hard work. I'll be sad to leave it behind but I'm looking forward to the future."

With most of his childhood spent around the same group of people, Gould is confident that those bonds will continue long after the show ends.

"We spend almost every day together for eight months straight while filming. When the show goes on break some people go back home, some work on other projects, and some, like me, go traveling. But just like family I know they're always there when I need them," he continues. "I call Ariel [Winter] when I need girl help, share nerdy stuff with Julie [Bowen], and reach out to Ty [Burrell] for advice in anything outdoors related. I know we'll definitely all be close for life."

As for how he'd like to see the show come to an end, Gould told ET's Katie Krause back in February that he'd like to see his character find some closure.

"I'd like to see him do something with his life. Like, he's going to community college right now. I don't know, I think it'd be nice to see him, like, make something of himself one way or another," he said at the time. "Whether that means he becomes refrigerator repairman or [something else]. I want to see some kind of we have an idea of what he's going to do after Modern Family."

