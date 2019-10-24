'Modern Love' Renewed for Season 2 By Amazon

Modern Love has been renewed.

Amazon Prime Video ordered a second season of the half-hour anthology series, they announced on Thursday. The news comes just one week after the show's successful season one debut.

Modern Love, inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name, explores love in different forms, with each episode bringing some of the column's most beloved stories to life. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and John Slattery were just a few of the stars of the show's first season.

Season two of Modern Love will debut in 2020. Thursday's announcement also revealed Amazon Studios' new overall deal with the series' writer, director and executive producer, John Carney.

"Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love."



"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," Carney shared. "Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward."



Said Daniel Jones, editor of the "Modern Love" column, The New York Times: "I couldn't be prouder of this show, and the global outpouring of emotion has frankly blown me away. John Carney managed to honor the complexity of the original column while making a series that’s beautiful, upbeat and hopeful. I can't wait to get to work on Season 2."

Season one of Modern Love is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. See more in the video below.

