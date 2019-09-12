What the world needs now is love, sweet love -- and a lot more rom-coms starring Anne Hathaway.

The Oscar-winning actress leads a star-studded cast in Amazon’s upcoming anthology series Modern Love, adapted from the New York Times’ popular column of the same name. Each half-hour episode explores an original, real love story.

The first trailer gives a taste of the upcoming stories, varying from romantic love to sibling love to familial love. “Surely there is someone out there who will take me for who I am: the good, the bad, the full story of love,” Hathaway’s character is overheard saying in the preview.

In addition to Hathaway, the series also stars Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Fleabag’s hot priest Andrew Scott and more.

John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer of Modern Love, with Sharon Horgan and Emmy Rossum directing episodes.

Amazon Prime

Titled "Take Me as I Am," the episode starring Hathaway and Carr follows a woman who is trying to accept that she is bipolar while trying to find love. Hathaway's character is inspired by Manic author Terri Cheney's real-life journey. Carr plays Lexi's love interest, Jeff.

"Our episode is an episode of hope. And I think our episode talks about how whatever you are going through, something even as extreme as bipolar disorder, all you need is one person to see you and it can open up the rest of your life," Hathaway previously told ET about her installment in the series. "I think one of the things we are learning about is that the stigma that surrounds mental health is not helping anybody. It's not helping people who are diagnosed with mental disorders, and it's not helping the people that love them."

All eight episodes of Modern Love debut Friday, Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime.

