Anne Hathaway's Baby Bump Makes Its Red Carpet Debut

Anne Hathaway was ravishing in pink as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet on Thursday.

The 36-year-old actress attended the FIJI Water at Sea Wall / A Life Opening Night on Broadway event in New York City, wearing the bright dress which had cutaways framing her burgeoning bump.

She paired the dress with silver heels and a crimson clutch and had her brunette locks flowing loosely over her shoulders.

The actress announced she was expecting her second baby, with husband Adam Schulman, in July, posting a photo of her belly on Instagram.

The couple also have a 3-year-old son, Jonathan, and while announcing the pregnancy she noted that she had faced struggles on her road to motherhood, writing, “It was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.”

Hathaway’s bump was also on display as she promoted her new series, Modern Love, at Amazon's Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, days after the announcement.

ET caught up with the star at the event, where she opened up about her pregnancy.

"I am really happy,” she said. "This is something I've been wanting for a while and I'm really happy it's happening."

