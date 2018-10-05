Molly Shannon’s not a fan of how Kim Cattrall handled her feud with her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Shannon, 54, appeared in several episodes of the hit series and also co-stars alongside Parker, 53, in the HBO series Divorce.

"I just don’t think that’s the way to handle something,” Shannon told one caller on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday. "I think that if you have something like that, whether it be personal, you should deal with it personally. And Sarah Jessica’s just the greatest, so I didn’t like it.”

Earlier this year, Shannon spoke to ET about Parker in light of the widely publicized feud.

“For me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well,” Shannon told ET in February. “She loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a ‘girls’ girl. So I just feel lucky that I get to work with her.”

Last October, Cattrall publicly slammed Parker and her other SATC co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. “We’ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

She later went on to slam Parker after the actress sent her condolences to Cattrall over the death of her brother.

In April, Parker spoke out about the feud, telling Vulture, “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it.”

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristin Davis Posts 'Sex and the City' Emmys Throwback Pic -- But Doesn't Include Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Ready to ‘Redefine’ Her Feud With Kim Cattrall: ‘There Is No Catfight’

Sarah Jessica Parker 'Privately' Called and Texted Kim Cattrall After Brother's Death, Source Says

Related Gallery