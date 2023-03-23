Mo'Nique is ready to make viewers laugh. Netflix dropped the official trailer for the Oscar-winning actress' upcoming stand-up special, My Name Is Mo'Nique, on Thursday, and it promises to be hysterical.

"Tonight, when y'all walk away from me, y'all will understand who the f**k I am," Mo'Nique tells her audience in the trailer. "Y'all gonna say, 'Oh, b**ch, I get it now!'"

"This gon' be something special, b**ch" she adds.

Directed by L. Frazier and executive produced by Mo'Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, My Name Is Mo'Nique will balance comedy with insights about the comedian's life and upbringing in Baltimore.

"Mo'Nique delivers a career-defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage," the synopsis of the special reads. "From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi's warnings about men, to why she 'ACCEPTS' the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo'Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table."

The comedian announced she would be shooting a fresh original comedy special for the streamer back in July. In a video posted to the streamer’s Twitter account and the Strong Black Lead initiative account, the 54-year-old told fans that she is "so excited to share that I'll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special."

Last month, the streamer released a look behind the scenes of the special, in which Mo'Nique shared her gratitude for her lengthy career and explained that she wants her supporters to connect with her on a deeper level.

"Why did I title this special My Name Is Mo'Nique? I give y'all my word, after 72 minutes, y'all gon' know why this s**t is called My Name Is Mo'Nique," the actress said in the teaser with a smile. "Y'all might say, 'Damn, we didn't know we was gonna find out all that!' Yes, my name is Mo'Nique. This one right here is personal."

"When you walk away from this one, when you've turned your TV off from this one, you'll say, 'Now we understand that woman,'" she continued. "For 32 years, I have been funny, and I'm grateful for that gift. But this show right here really allows you to understand why I swing like I swing... There are things I'm going to say in this comedy special that I thought I would take to my grave."

My Name Is Mo'Nique premieres April 4 on Netflix.

