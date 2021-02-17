Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to First Child With Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are officially parents! The 32-year-old former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl, named Row, on Feb. 16. The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagrams on Wednesday.

"Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21," McGraw wrote, alongside a sweet photo of himself holding his new bundle of joy.

Stewart also wrote on her Instagram, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met 😍💕."

Morgan and McGraw got married on Dec. 9. They announced their engagement in July, and his father, Dr. Phil, couldn't have been more excited.

"Morgan, [my wife] Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan," he commented on Morgan's Instagram post announcing the big news. "So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!"

In August, she announced she was pregnant by sharing a video of the gender reveal.

Morgan and 34-year-old Jordan started dating in January after previously dating a decade ago. Their rekindled romance came months after Morgan and her former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, filed for divorce following three years of marriage.

