Morgan Stewart Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are now a family of four!

The Daily Pop co-host took to Instagram Friday to share that she and her husband welcomed a baby boy, just a year and a day after the birth of their daughter.

"GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love 💙," Morgan captioned the photo of her cradling the newborn while in her hospital bed.

The happy news was met with congratulatory comments from her E! colleagues, including her Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Justin Sylvester and E! News' Victor Cruz.

"Yay!!!!!!!," Sylvester wrote, with Cruz leaving behind several clapping hand emojis in the comments.

Morgan shared the news of baby No. 2 during a September 2021 episode of Daily Pop, telling her co-hosts, "I can't hide it you guys, I can't hide it anymore."

The 33-year-old TV personality shared that she kept her pregnancy under wraps for several months after first finding out she was expecting in July.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, named Row, last February and shared the exciting news on their Instagram account shortly after.

"Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21," Jordan wrote, alongside a sweet photo of himself holding his new bundle of joy.

Morgan also wrote on her Instagram, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met 😍💕."

Morgan and Jordan got married on Dec. 9 2020. They announced their engagement that July, and McGraw's father, Dr. Phil, couldn't have been more excited.

"Morgan, [my wife] Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan," he commented on Morgan's Instagram post announcing the big news. "So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!" Morgan and 35-year-old Jordan started dating in January 2020 after previously dating a decade ago. Their rekindled romance came months after Morgan and her former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, filed for divorce following three years of marriage. RELATED CONTENT Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to First Child With Jordan McGraw Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart Are Married: See the Pics! Morgan Stewart Expecting First Child With Jordan McGraw

