Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges on Sunday during a night out in Nashville, Tennessee.

A lawyer for the 30-year-old country star confirmed the news in a statement to ET.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," a statement from attorney Worrick Robinson reads. "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

According to a report from The Hill, Wallen was accused of throwing a chair from the sixth floor rooftop of a bar. In a mug shot published by the outlet, the "Last Night" singer flashes a broad smile for the camera.

In the arrest documents obtained by The Hill, authorities said that a chair was launched from above Nashville's Chiefs Bar and landed a mere three feet from officers on the street below. Staff members at the bar allegedly told the officers that Wallen had been the one to hurl the chair, which was allegedly corroborated by video footage of the incident. The outlet states that Wallen was booked into Metro Jail early Monday morning and released shortly after.

Last year, Wallen opened up to ET about the public's perception of him as he dropped his third studio album, One Thing at a Time.

"Music has always spoke to me in a different way than anything else. I'm not always great at talking or giving speeches, [but] music has just always communicated to me in the strongest way possible. That's no different with this," he said of the album. "[In] every aspect of my life, the music has always been some sort of healing... I've always felt such a strong connection to music and I think God probably gave me that. I'm just fortunate to have that."

"It's always a work in progress," Wallen added. "I'm doing the best I can, I truly do care about what people think of me. I want to be viewed as a good man. I try to be, but I just want that to be known -- I'm just doing the best I can."

On Friday, Wallen made headlines during his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, when a lighthearted remark about Taylor Swift drew boos from the audience.

In a fan-captured video from the show, Wallen marveled at being told that his was "the single most attended concert in the history of this building."

He then joked, "I'm gonna say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall." Swift's Eras Tour is scheduled to hit the venue for a three-night run in November.

The comment prompted several concertgoers to loudly boo.

"We ain't gotta boo, we ain't gotta boo," Wallen told his fans. "I appreciate that. I know y'all got my back."

Wallen is scheduled to headline the 2024 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 28.

