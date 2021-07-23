Morgan Wallen Gives First TV Interview Since Using Racial Slur
Morgan Wallen Breaks His Silence in Video Apologizing for Using …
Gabby Barrett Talks Motherhood and New Music (Exclusive)
Nick Cannon Breaks His Silence About Having Four Kids With Three…
‘Virgin River’ Returning to Netflix For Season 3: Here’s Everyth…
Creepy New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Explains Urban Legend’s Origins
O-T Fagbenle on ‘Black Widow’ and What He’s Excited to Explore i…
‘When Nature Calls’ Narrator Helen Mirren on Her ‘Respectful’ En…
‘Black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on Sayi…
'Bringing Up Bates': Travis Serenades Katie During Romantic Marr…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Morgan Wallen is speaking out in his first televised interview following the February incident in which he was caught on camera using a racial slur. In a pre-taped interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, the 28-year-old country singer recalled the incident and the months following.
"I was around some of my friends and we say dumb stuff together. In our minds it's playful, you know?" Wallen said of using the N-word. "That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. And it's wrong."
Wallen claimed that he did not say the racial slur "frequently" but admitted that when he previously had used the word that it was around that "certain group of friends."
Strahan asked if he understood why the slur "makes Black people so upset," to which Wallen responded, "I don't know how to put myself in their shoes because I'm not. But I do understand, especially when I say I'm using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that that must sound, you know, like, 'He doesn't -- he doesn't understand.'"
Following the incident, Wallen said he spoke with BMAC (Black Music Action Coalition) as well as Black men in the music industry, including record executive Kevin Liles, Eric Hutcherson, executive vice president and chief people and inclusion officer at Universal Music Group (UMG) and gospel singer BeBe Winans. He also checked himself into rehab.
"I went and checked myself into rehab for 30 days," he said. "I spent some time out in San Diego, California, just trying to figure it out. Why am I acting this way?"
Wallen told Strahan that the discussions he's had since the incident have opened his eyes to why this was such a serious matter.
"I heard some stories in the initial conversations that I had after that [incident], just about how people are treated even still today," he said. "I haven't seen that with my eyes, that pain or that insignificant feeling, whatever it is that makes you feel."
Despite backlash from fans, institutions and his peers in the music industry, Wallen's sales increased significantly following the incident, and he told Strahan that he and his team took the additional money, which he said amounted to $500,000, and donated it to civil rights organizations, including BMAC. ABC News reached out to BMAC but have not heard back.
"I'm not ever gonna make, you know, everyone happy," he told Strahan. "I can only come tell my truth, and -- and that's all I know to do."
When asked if the country music industry has a race problem, Wallen replied, "It would seem that way, yeah. I haven't really sat and thought about that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Morgan Wallen Is Not Invited to BBMAs Due to 'Recent Conduct'
Morgan Wallen Announces He Won't Play Any Shows This Summer
Jason Isbell Donating Cut of Morgan Wallen's 'Cover Me Up' to NAACP