Diplo and Morgan Wallen are the dynamic duo we never knew we needed!

The two have just dropped the music video for their collaboration, “Heartless,” which follows the long-haired southern boys as they adventure through an Atlantic City carnival. This is Diplo’s second country song from his upcoming country project, under his real name, Thomas Wesley, following his collaboration with Cam on “So Long.”

Wallen opened up about working with Wesley in an interview with ET, sharing how he and the veteran DJ partnered up for this song.

“I got a call from my manager who told me Diplo was working on a country project,” Wallen shares. "I put my vocal on the songwriting demo and my team sent the song to his team. Evidently they fell in love with it…and the rest is history.”

With a “new, fun energy in country music right now,” Wallen was particularly excited to work with Wesley as he continues to venture into country music.

“I think Diplo is a true global artist,” Wallen says. “I feel that he is exposing country artists to his global reach and that’s something that is rarely done in our genre.”

Wallen admits that his social accounts have been "on fire" with fans passionate about what he and Wesley have been able to accomplish, while each adding their own “flair” to the song.

“We sent it as a pretty sparse demo with not a whole lot of production elements in there,” Wallen reveals. “That was intentional so Diplo and [producer] King Henry could add some new fresh parts, and I think they crushed it. The track sounds really different than the songs on my album, but that’s what makes it cool – you really get to hear Diplo’s flair on it!”

When asked to describe his friendship with Diplo, Wallen says it’s “new.”

The 26-year-old, who just scored his first-ever CMA nomination for New Artist of the Year, pays the EDM artist a huge compliment, adding, “He’s so genuine and just a down-to-earth guy. And not to mention, a southern boy like me.”

Watch the music video below:

