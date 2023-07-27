Morrissey, lead singer of the English rock band The Smiths, is slamming celebrities, the music industry and more in the wake of Sinead O'Connor's death.

The 64-year-old singer took to his blog on Wednesday to call many of the tributes hypocritical and questioning why those who called her an "icon" and "legend" in their tributes to O'Connor didn't have the guts to support her when she was still alive.

"She had only so much 'self' to give. She was dropped by her label after selling 7 million albums for them. She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong. She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t ‘fit in’ (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death - when, finally, they can’t answer back," Morrissey began of O'Connor's tumultuous time in the music industry. "The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today … with the usual moronic labels of 'icon' and 'legend.' You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you."

Morrissey went on to call out the press and music CEOs who ridiculed O'Connor amid her bold political statements and standout appearance.

He continued, "The press will label artists as pests because of what they withhold … and they would call Sinead sad, fat, shocking, insane … oh but not today! Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a 'feminist icon,' and 15 minute celebrities and goblins from hell and record labels of artificially aroused diversity are squeezing onto Twitter to twitter their jibber-jabber … when it was YOU who talked Sinead into giving up … because she refused to be labelled, and she was degraded, as those few who move the world are always degraded."

The singer's death does not seem to come as a surprise to the British rocker -- often outspoken himself -- who praised O'Connor while shaming those that harassed her for simply being her.

"Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O’Connor is dead? Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead’s life? No, it wasn’t. She was a challenge, and she couldn’t be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own," Morrissey added, "As always, the lamestreamers miss the ringing point, and with locked jaws they return to the insultingly stupid 'icon' and 'legend' when last week words far more cruel and dismissive would have done. Tomorrow the fawning fops flip back to their online sh*tposts and their cosy Cancer Culture and their moral superiority and their obituaries of parroted vomit … all of which will catch you lying on days like today … when Sinead doesn't need your sterile slop."

It's unclear if Morrissey and O'Connor were friends, but it's likely they crossed paths during their careers, with the "This Charming Man" singer often facing similar criticism for the sometimes-questionable statements he's made in the past.

O'Connor's time in the music industry earned her worldwide fame, making her one of Ireland's most prominent musicians. But it's no secret that her personal life was marred by tragedy and struggles with mental illness. In addition to the death of her son -- who died by suicide in 2022 -- the singer publicly threatened suicide herself multiple times in recent years, including during an incident where she went missing in Chicago in 2016.

Celebrities the world over took to social media to mourn O'Connor's death on Wednesday, including U2, Jamie Lee Curtis, Questlove and more, after her family confirmed her death in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

While an official cause of death for the 56-year-old singer has not yet been determined, ET confirmed Thursday that British police found the singer "unresponsive" and "pronounced her dead at the scene" at her London home on Wednesday, after they were called to the scene. A file will be prepared and the London Inner South Coroner's Court said that an autopsy is being conducted. The results can take "several weeks" to complete.

