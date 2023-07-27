U2 Remembers Sinéad O'Connor: Check Out the Other Celebrity Tributes

Celebrities and music fans the world over are mourning the loss of singer Sinead O'Connor. The Irish-born musician, who became an international star in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s "Nothing Compares 2 U," died at the age of 56. No cause of death has yet been reported. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement to RTE.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family shared. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Born in Glenageary, Ireland in 1966, O'Connor went on to become one of the country’s most prominent musicians, joining the ranks of U2, Enya, and The Cranberries, all of whom achieved worldwide fame in the '80s and '90s.

O'Connor's personal life, however, was marred by tragedy and struggles with mental illness. Her son, Shane, died by suicide at 17 in January 2022 after going missing in Ireland, and the singer publicly threatened suicide herself multiple times in recent years.

Tributes have been pouring in, including one from U2, who also hails from O'Connor's native country of Ireland.

"Touch these eyes with a broken smile, Touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, Lift my heart, heal my shame , Lead me into rest again .. Heroine.. Rest In Peace Sinéad," the band posted to Instagram.

Fellow musician Questlove, actress Jamie Lee Curtis and more famous figures in music, film and beyond took to social media following the unexpected news of O'Connor's death.

"Heartbreaking man. One of the nicest humans. Damn man. This is devastating. #SineadOconnor," the Roots drummer wrote alongside a portrait of O'Connor sporting her signature buzzcut hairdo.

Curtis, meanwhile, shared a similar shot along with a personal story about the singer, who she says she heard sing a cappella in an empty chapel in Ireland, calling it one of the "most beautiful things" she's ever heard in her life.

"I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland," Curtis wrote. "She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace."

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor also marked the loss, taking to Twitter to share photos alongside the singer -- whom he regarded as a friend -- as well as reflect on what she meant to his home country.

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot," McGregor wrote. "And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏"

See more celeb reactions to O'Connor's death below:

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead#RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023

Burned her career and life to the ground with one of the most Christian, punk, AND moral actions all in the same, blazing moment. Nothing compares. #RIPSineadhttps://t.co/heYNsDnXRxpic.twitter.com/3uQskjmCKj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 26, 2023

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2023

RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQ — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 26, 2023

Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts. t pic.twitter.com/lJVhGfuTPA — tori amos (@toriamos) July 26, 2023

Remembering the Iconic Sinead O’Connor 💔 Her music changed the industry and her fierce fearlessness made a tremendous impression on my teenage years. She was ahead of her time in so many ways and gone far too soon. Rest in power, Sinead O’Connor. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/zJiVpW9XQK — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 26, 2023

Sad to hear about Sińead O’Connor passing. Her story… if you don’t know it? Take a minute. May she rest in peace. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 26, 2023

