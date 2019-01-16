Nikki Sixx is about to become a dad for the fifth time.

The Mötley Crüe bassist is expecting his fifth child -- his first with wife Courtney -- according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Nikki's rep for comment.

Nikki, 60, and Courtney, 33, married in 2014, two years after he proposed during their vacation in St. Barts. He shares three kids -- Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23 — with his first wife, Brandi Brandt, and a daughter, Frankie-Jean, 17, with his second wife, Donna D'Errico.

The rocker isn't the only one with a baby on the way. Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, are currently expecting their fourth child together. Kim confirmed she and Kanye were having a baby boy via surrogate during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday.

"The couple has always wanted a big family, and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," a source told ET earlier this month. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

