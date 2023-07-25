Say hello to Kris Tyson! The social media star, best known for appearing on MrBeast's popular YouTube channel, has officially come out as a transgender woman.

Tyson, who previously went by Chris Tyson, proudly announced on Anthony Padilla's popular YouTube channel, which boasts more than 7.4 million subscribers, that she is a woman and going by the pronouns she/her. She ecstatically made that announcement after Padilla noted that she showed up to the interview "fully presenting as a woman."

"Because I am a woman! She/her!" Tyson exclaimed. "I've never said that publicly but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now."

It was back in April when Tyson first shared that she was undergoing hormone replacement therapy for months. She then revealed that hormone replacement therapy "saved my and many others' lives." She added, "The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Then, in June, Tyson celebrated the start of Pride Month by sharing a selfie in which she showed off her new look -- complete with long locks and a beaming smile.

As for why she's now ready to be her true self, Tyson told Padilla that she was playing "catch-up with the internet in the way that I discover myself."

"I wasn’t quite sure exactly who I was yet but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was and so for a while I was trying gender fluid," she added. "I was like, 'What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?' And really it was after a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection I realized it was really just the societal pressure of, 'You're Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.' And my whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things. But I’ve never really felt like 'the guy.'"

It's been quite the journey for Tyson, 27, who herself boasts nearly three million followers on social media. But she's glad to be here.

"I'm very proud of who I was and how I’ve gotten here," she shared. "It took me a long time to get here. But I’m finally here so I’m not ashamed of all of that or anything. I’m actually really proud of it."

MrBeast himself, Tyson's childhood friend, has offered immense support in her journey. When someone posted a video claiming Tyson's change will be a "nightmare for MrBeast," the popular YouTube personality replied with a mic-drop reply in which he wrote, "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn't my 'nightmare' he's my f***en friend and things are fine. All this transphobia starting to piss me off."

