MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Show Date Announced

Mark your calendar -- because one of the hottest nights in music officially has a date for this year.

MTV has announced the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12, where the star-studded award show will once again air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"We're thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year's VMAs!" Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement. "Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State's incredible fans has been our goal since last year's highly successful event."

Last year, Jack Harlow went home with the most awards while Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift earned top honors, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year, respectively.

As for what MTV has in store for this year's event, fans will have to -- as always -- stay tuned.

