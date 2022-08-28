2022 MTV VMAs: All the Best Moments and Biggest Performances

The MTV VMAs brought some of the biggest names in music to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday. From exciting performances to powerful speeches, this year's VMAs were a celebration of joy.

Featuring a trio of hosts that included LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, the high-energy gala was pulsing with energy and enthusiasm as some of the biggest names in music took the stage -- both to perform their massive hit singles and to accept some of the night's top honors.

As usual the slew of musical artists delivering TV debuts of their latest hits provided most of the night's biggest highlights, alongside a few artists making their big returns to the VMAs stage for the first time in years.

Here's a look at some of the biggest performances and most memorable moments from Sunday's big show.

Jack Harlow Flies High for the Opening Number

Harlow opened the show with a performance of "First Class," delivered inside an airplane set. Dressed as a flight attendant, Harlow was flanked by seated celebrities on both sides, including Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Jimmy Fallon, Saucy Santana and Becky G. The 24-year-old singer then surprised the crowd when he brought out Fergie. Donning a metallic silver skirt and top printed with "First Class" in red stamp font, the former Black Eyed Peas vocalist sang part of her 2006 smash "Glamorous," which is sampled on Harlow's Billboard Hot 100-topping hit.

BLACKPINK Delight With "Pink Venom"

The band took the stage for their first-ever MTV Video Music Awards performance, and Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo -- dressed in matching black and pink crop tops and shorts with chunky boots -- belted out their first comeback single in nearly two years, "Pink Venom," to a crowd of screaming fans.

Nicki Minaj Slays With an Epic Medley

Before accepting the most prestigious award of the night -- the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award -- the 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner celebrated her return with a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits. The rapper donned a pink wig and a matching outfit as she performed snippets from tracks including "Monster," "Beez in the Trap," "Moment 4 Life" and "Super Bass" all against a Barbie Dreamhouse backdrop, complete with several rooms and a slide. When it came time to perform "Super Freaky Girl," Minaj leaned into the sexy nature of the song as she danced on a pole and with male dancers wearing leather outfits.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg Get Animated

The hip hop icons brought the heat, performing a "live" rendition of their latest collaboration -- their first in more than 20 years -- "From the D 2 the LBC." Inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse, MTV partnered with Yuga Labs to bring the creative experience to life. Moments later Snoop and Eminem, both dressed in black and lounging on the couch, appeared onstage as Snoop "smoked" a cartoonishly large joint to open their headline-making performance. They're soon transported to another universe where they transform into animated versions of themselves, as they both go on a literal, colorful trip for the song. At one point, they both turn into monkeys as they rap their parts before they go in and out of their human forms in the narrative-inspired performance. Was it a somewhat weird integrated product placement for the Metaverse? Maybe. But was in entertaining? Absolutely.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor Taylor Hawkins

The iconic band hit the stage for the first time in over two decades to perform as they received the prestigious Global Icon Award. The band kicked things off with a performance of their recent single "Black Summer," before moving into their 2003 megahit "Can't Stop," which got the crowd on their feet. After lead singer Anthony Kiedis shared his words of thanks, Drummer Chad Smith took the mic and delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at age 50. "There is another musical icon, global icon, and his name is my brother, Taylor Hawkins. And I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family," Smith shared. "I love him and I miss him every day. Play on, Hawk, play on"

Lizzo Basks in the Love

Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love as she added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing a few bars of her No. 1 hit "About Damn Time," Lizzo took viewers back to 1988, channeling Tom Hanks in the movie, Big, as she played a light-up floor piano with her feet. Launching into her new single, Lizzo had the crowd singing, and bopping their heads along to the catchy as she danced in a bubblegum pink ensemble against a backdrop of dozens of miniature Lizzos.

Kane Brown Makes VMAs History

Kane Brown delivered a historic moment becoming the first male country artist to perform on the show since its 1984 inception. Prior to this Sunday's event, Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift had previously been the only country acts to score a performance placement on the high-profile MTV ceremony. Following a branded mixed-reality promo set to his 2020 hit, "Be Like That," Brown performed his pop-inspired single, "Grand" in front of a live audience in nearby Fort Lee, New Jersey. Brown wore a beige vest and coordinated brown-and-black pants while belting out the lyrics to the track on the neon light-decorated stage.

