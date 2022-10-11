Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits.

"Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”

Easterling, 42, and the “Betty” rapper’s relationship caused friction between her and her daughter, and ex-husband, Monty Lopez. The source adds that although the relationship is over, Easterling is still dealing with the backlash from her family.

“It's not fair to the kids and Addison is still upset about everything,” the source says. “Addison is keeping minimal contact with her mom, but they are talking a little more now since the breakup. People who used to be friends with Addison's parents as a couple don't talk to them anymore."

Easterling and Gravy -- whose real name is Matthew Hauri -- made their PDA-filled debut in August at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. While speaking with ET, the “Mr. Clean” rapper shared why he prefers to date older women.

"They're more experienced,” he told ET. “They are an underserviced community I'd like to say and they deserve more attention, so I thought that'd be the one. And I've noticed that people really have started giving MILFs more attention since my music dropped.”

Easterling said that she decided to step out with Gravy simply because, "he's very wholesome,” she told ET.

Following their date, the pair caught more heat from Easterling's ex-husband, Lopez -- who posted a shirtless selfie in response to the couple’s date night. Ahead of their outing, Lopez challenged the rapper to a boxing match via TikTok.

Neither Gravy nor Easterling paid the extra attention any mind. A week after their buzzed-about date, Gravy took to social media to defend Easterling against the haters.

After the Twitter account What’s Trending, wrote, “We would not want to be @AddisonRae today as she’s trending alongside her mom @sherinicolee. Sheri is causing quite the internet stir after attending the @vmasas @yunggravy's date and showing lots of PDA on the red carpet. (:@MTV),” the "C’est La Vie" rapper replied to the tweet, “She’s newly single and living her life. Leave her alone.”

