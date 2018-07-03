'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Star Nia Vardalos & Husband Ian Gomez Divorcing After 25 Years of Marriage

Nia Vardalos and her husband, actor Ian Gomez, are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star and the Cougar Town actor released a joint statement to ET, addressing their split.

"We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time," the pair explained. "Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable."

The statement continued, "It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Vardalos filed for divorce on Tuesday with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

Vardalos listed the date of their separation as July 29, 2017, and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Ilaria, whom they adopted in 2008.

Vardalos and Gomez -- who tied the knot in 1993 -- have frequently appeared together in films and on TV. Gomez had roles in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which Vardalos wrote and starred in, in 2002, as well as the film's 2016 sequel, and her 2009 directorial debut, I Hate Valentine's Day.

The former flames also co-hosted the first two seasons of the ABC reality cooking competition series, The Great American Baking Show, from 2015 to 2017.

