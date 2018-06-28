'RHOC' Couple Alexis and Jim Bellino Speak Out on Their Divorce: 'We Strongly Support Each Other'

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim Bellino, are staying amiable and supportive amid their divorce proceedings.

The pair, who filed for divorce last week, released a joint statement to ET on Thursday explaining their "mutual decision" to end their marriage.

"It’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future," the statement read. "We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce."

The pair -- who share three children, James, Melania and Mackenna -- said that, in spite of the "negative discussion" and speculation regarding the reasons for their split, that there is "nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage."

"Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship," the pair stated. "Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses —no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people. And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over time — there is no ill will or bad blood between us."

The pair went on to say that they "ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm."

They also made sure to thank their supportive friends and fans, sharing, "We’re grateful for how you cheer us on — we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision."

In divorce documents submitted to the Superior Court of Orange County on June 21, Jim -- who tied the knot with Alexis on April 16, 2005, lists the date of their separation as "TBD," and cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the termination of their marriage.

In the docs, Jim reportedly states that he wants to pay his soon-to-be-ex-wife spousal support.

This marks Alexis' second divorce, following her two-year marriage to her college boyfriend from 2002 to 2004. Alexis joined the cast of RHOC during the show's fifth season in 2009, four years after she and Jim got married.

She exited the show in 2013, at the end of season eight.

