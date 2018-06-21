Former 'Real Housewives' Star Alexis Bellino's Husband Files for Divorce

Alexis Bellino's marriage is coming to an end.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star's husband, Jim, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old reality star on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences,according to multiplereports.

Jim, who tied the knot with Alexis on April 16, 2005, listed the date of their separation as "TBD." He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's three kids -- James, Melania and Mackenna.

In the docs, Jim reported stated that he wants to pay his soon-to-be-ex-wife spousal support.

This marks Alexis' second divorce, following her two-year marriage to her college boyfriend from 2002 to 2004.

Alexis joined the cast of RHOC during the show's fifth season in 2009, four years after she and Jim got married. She exited the show in 2013, at the end of season eight.

This has been a year of heartbreak for quite a few celebrity couples, including actress Alicia Silverstone, Jack Osbourne, and reality star Kendra Wilkinson, among others.

Check out the video below for a look at a few of the splits that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

