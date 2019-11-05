Authorities have identified what appears to be the cause of Jessi Combs' fatal crash.

The MythBusters star died in a car crash in August, while attempting to break a land-speed record in Oregon. On Tuesday, the Harney County Sheriff's Office released the results of their investigation into her death, revealing it appears to have been caused by mechanical failure of the car.

"Based on the evidence collected and examined at the scene of the crash and the evidence recovered by the North American Race Team, it appears that there was a mechanical failure of the front wheel, most likely caused from striking an object on the desert," Lieutenant Brian Needham said in a press release. "The front wheel failure led to the front wheel assembly collapsing. The front wheel failure occurred at speeds approaching 550 miles per hour."

"The cause of death of Ms. Combs was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head occurring prior to the fire that engulfed the race vehicle after the crash," Needham added.

Combs was just 36 when she died on Aug. 27. Her boyfriend, fellow driver Terry Madden, shared the news of her death on Instagram. "So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her," he wrote. "She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know."

Madden went on to say that Combs died "in a horrific accident," adding that he "was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her."

MythBusters host Adam Savage opened up to ET about Combs' death just days after the tragedy.

"The Jessi that I knew wanted to inspire young people like her to try things that they were maybe afraid to try and didn't think was possible," he shared. "She achieved tremendous success in a club that was very much a boys club and she held her own tremendously and including all of that, she was also a tremendous science communicator. She shared her knowledge, she shared her enthusiasm, she shared her love on what she did with the world and that is super inspiring."

