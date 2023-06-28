It has not been an easy journey for Nadya Suleman, aka the "Octomom" as she was dubbed after carrying and welcoming octuplets in 2009. The 47-year-old mother of 14 gave fans an update on her fitness journey on Tuesday, sharing snaps from the gym of herself in a black sports bra and leggings as she got in a workout.

In addition to flaunting her toned physique, Suleman also shared a video of herself doing a weighted leg press.

In the caption, she opened up about how strength training has been an important part of her physical recovery after enduring lots of setbacks due to her unusual pregnancy.

Sharing that the physical toll of her pregnancy included, "three more herniated discs," after she'd previously sustained one from an unrelated work injury, as well as, "bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off 💁🏻‍♀️)."

Noting that were she to lead a "sedentary lifestyle," the injuries likely would have left her "incapacitated."

"The more active I am, the less pain I experience. Several days without weight training exacerbates my already excruciating back pain and near immobility," Suleman shared. "I strive to strength train 3-4 days per week, plus one hour of cardio 4-5 days per week (switched from the stair master to stationary bike years ago)."

The proud mom said that her kids join in with her fitness journey, noting that her oldest son, Eli, 22, has surpassed her in weight training after just three years of practice and "loves mocking me at the gym."

"He has encouraged me however, to lift heavier, using proper technique, which has improved my strength and performance," she added.

She noted that lifting weights has been a stress reliever, calling it "my method of constructively channeling stress, consistently, for over 30 years."

Octomom also had a message for other hard-working parents, saying, "To my fellow busy parents out there…never compare yourself to anyone else! Your current fitness level and fitness journey is unique to you, so only strive to be the best version of yourself."

Suleman rose to fame in 2009 after welcoming eight children in addition to the six she already had. She made the controversial decision to implant 12 embryos in her uterus at once, even though medical guidelines recommend no more than two at a time for women in their 30s.

Her doctor, Dr. Kamrava, lost his United States medical license in 2011 and she has previously claimed she was "misled" by him, which he's denied. Some of her children do have health complications -- according to The New York Times, one of her children is autistic, another is on the spectrum and many are small for their age. Suleman said in a 2018 profile for the newspaper that she also has a variety of health issues stemming from giving birth to octuplets.

“My back is broken because of the last pregnancy,” she said at the time. “Four out of the five discs in my lumbar spine are ruptured, herniated fully. Think of a jelly doughnut being squashed, and it hits nerves, causing bilateral sciatica. And I have irreparable sacral damage. And I have peripheral neuropathy. I haven’t felt my toes on my foot on the right side for many years, and my fingers are numb all the time every day. The pregnancy caused it."

