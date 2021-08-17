Naomi and Wynonna Judd are soon to be members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association held a virtual announcement, hosted by hall of fame member Reba McEntire on Tuesday morning, to reveal the 2021 inductees, which included Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Peter Drake and The Judds, who will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category.

ET spoke with the mother-daughter duo about their historic induction and what this moment means for them as country music singers and as a family.

"I'm a 10 on the one to 10 scale. Very proud of the way that she has had personal integrity that she won't let anybody else bamboozle her or tell her what she needs to do or be," Naomi told ET's Cassie DiLaura of the pride she feels for her daughter and bandmate. "She's really true to herself, that's key to creating good music."

While Wynonna was thankful for the praise from her mother, the singer said she's just grateful to be in this moment and celebrating this major accomplishment.

"The obvious thing to say is, I'm honored. And yes, I am as an artist. As a daughter, it's funny, you could be No. 1 on the charts and if you're not getting along with your parents, we went to hell and back so many times. I'm just grateful to celebrate today and just show up and say we did something right," Wynonna explained. "I woke up this morning with my daughter Gracie and Elijah gave me flowers and said, 'I thought you were already in the Hall of Fame mom. I saw your exhibit.' I'm like, 'Honey, just Google me, it's on there somewhere.' We talk in terms of living and showing up for each other no matter what shape we're in and here we are."

After signing to RCA Nashville in 1983, The Judds released six studio albums between then and 1991. During their time together, they won five GRAMMY Awards and eight Country Music Association awards. While they stopped performing in 1991, they have reunited on several occasions over the years for special tours. Their most recent was in 2017.

Naomi previously reflected on the group's success in a statement released following their induction announcement.

"When we moved to Nashville in the late 70s, still struggling to make ends meet and dressing Wy and Ashley in thrift store dresses, I could've never imagined the success we achieved as The Judds," Naomi said. "I am beyond thrilled and humbled for this incredible recognition. There's no greater pinnacle in Country Music than the Country Music Hall of Fame."

Wynonna added, "This moment takes me back to 1983 when Mom and I first started. We would get in the car and visit multiple radio stations a day. It kind of feels like I’ve hit the lottery. It is so surreal. John Lennon always said that he just wanted to be remembered, and now we’re truly part of history, or I should say HERstory. What an honor."

A formal induction ceremony for Bayers, Charles, Drake and The Judds will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater at a to-be-determined date.

RELATED CONTENT

Naomi Judd Reflects on Her First 'Life-Changing' GRAMMYs Win

Naomi Judd Reflects on Her First 'Life-Changing' GRAMMYs Win

Ashley Judd's Sister Wynonna Says Actress' Recovery Is a 'Miracle'

Wynonna Judd on the Practical Advice She’d Share With Her Younger Self (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery