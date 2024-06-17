Just make yourself a "dang quesadilla" and get ready to celebrate the cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite.

Napoleon Dynamite is 20 years old this summer, and while you could spend all day chatting with babes in cyberspace, we suggest celebrating the occasion with a movie night. Currently, Napoleon Dynamite is available to stream on Hulu.

Everyone is getting in on the 20-year milestone celebration. Actor and comedian Jon Heder, who plays the titular character, posted about the anniversary on his Instagram. In a short clip, Heder and Efren Ramirez (who plays Pedro in the film) go back to some of the most iconic filming spots.

Heder's caption reads, "Today is the official 20th anniversary of the date when Napoleon Dynamite hit theaters - June 11th, 2004. Efren and I were fortunate to get the opportunity to return to the original place where the magic was born. There’s a semi-modern sheen on Preston now, but the undeniable layer of crust is still there and we love it! Tots up. #napoleondynamite

📹 by @redhd78"

One of the most devastating scenes in the movie is the moment Napoleon's classmate Randy demands, "Napoleon, give me some of your tots!" and when Randy doesn't get his way, he kicks and crushes Napoleon's pocket full of tater tots. Popular potato brand Ore-Ida knows the importance of tots and teamed up with Heder to make a pair of pants with a special tot-protecting pouch. While the lightweight joggers sold out on the day of release, today June 17, we believe these pants will get restocked so you can enjoy delicious tots without worrying about them being smashed by stray kicks.

Now that your tots are safe, let's dive into everything you need to know about watching Napoleon Dynamite on streaming.

When did Napoleon Dynamite premiere?

Napoleon Dynamite premiered in theaters on June 11, 2004.

How to watch Napoleon Dynamite on streaming:

Napoleon Dynamite is streaming on Hulu. Hulu subscribers who also have a Disney+ subscription or purchased the Hulu and Disney+ bundle can watch Napoleon Dynamite on Disney+ with the Hulu on Disney+ feature. A stand-alone Hulu subscription starts at $8 per month.

Right now, eligible customers can score a free 30-day trial when they sign up for Hulu meaning you could stream Napoleon Dynamite for free.

Watch on Hulu

Other ways to watch Napoleon Dynamite online:

If you're not interested in signing up for Hulu, you can also rent or buy Napoleon Dynamite on Prime Video. The rental is $4, but right now you can buy the film for only a dollar more at $5 compared to the usual price of $15.

Watch on Prime Video

Watch the Napoleon Dynamite official trailer:

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: