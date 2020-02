Ryan Newman was involved in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday, sending his car flipping into the air. Newman was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Newman was leading the race when he was hit from behind by Ryan Blaney. The impact sent Newman's Ford into the outer wall, causing it to flip over and skid along the track on its roof for some distance.

The vehicle was then struck by another car, sending it up into the air. Newman eventually skidded over the finish line while sparks, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the vehicle.

It took emergency crews several minutes to get the car upright and remove Newman. He was wheeled into an ambulance and immediately taken to a local hospital, Fox NASCAR analysts Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy said.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



"Dang I hope Newman is ok," Corey LaJoie, the racer whose vehicle struck Newman's after the initial crash, said on Twitter. "That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but smoke."

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the race, which was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, but was postponed due to rain.

*UPDATE:

NASCAR shared an update on Newman's condition, and explained that, while he is in "serious condition," doctors have indicated that "his injuries are not life threatening."

Newman is also getting love and support from his fans, including country singer Blake Shelton, who tweeted, "Thinking about and praying hard for Ryan Newman and his family right now..."

