NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Speaks Out After Nephew and In-Laws Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is speaking out following news that Johnson's in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway, and 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, died last month after a shooting at their Oklahoma home.
"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," he wrote on Instagram on July 28. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."
On June 26, the Muskogee Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 9:05 p.m., where a female stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun, before hanging up.
When officers arrived on scene, they saw a subject lying in the hallway inside the front door, whom they later determined was deceased. Shortly after arriving, officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.
When officers made their way inside, two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence. Jack, 69, Terry, 68, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, died during the incident.
Dalton is the nephew of Jimmie and his wife, Chandra Janway, while Chandra is Jack and Terry's daughter.
Johnson retired from NASCAR in 2020, where he attempted to make another racing career when he signed with IndyCar’s Chip Ganassi Racing, where he raced in 29 reasons between the 2021 and 2022 season.
Johnson hasn’t raced since the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte on May 28.
