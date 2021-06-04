Natalia Bryant Graduates High School as Mom Vanessa Cheers Her On
Vanessa Bryant is one proud momma!
Natalia Bryant graduated from Sage Hill High School on Friday, and her family couldn't have been happier. The late Kobe Bryant's wife took to Instagram to share video of her eldest daughter's name being called as she took the stage in her cap and gown and received her diploma.
"Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way. 👩🏽🎓🎓🎉❤️😘 @nataliabryant," Vanessa captioned the video, which includes her cheering Natalia on. The 18-year-old is expected to attend USC in Los Angeles in the fall.
Before Natalia got her diploma, Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter wearing her cap and gown.
She also shared a close up of Natalia's cap, which included a tribute to her late father and sister, Kobe and Gianna. The USC-themed cap includes a K and G.
"Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!! ❤️," Vanessa wrote.
Vanessa also posted a video of an employee at Sage Hill School giving Natalia the school's Compassion award. "This made me tear up. Mommy and daddy are so proud of you @nataliabryant," Vanessa wrote alongside the video.
Last month, Natalia attended her senior prom and wore a stunning pink tulle dress. She accessorized the dress with a rose-filled corsage and light pink sandals.
Vanessa re-posted moments from her daughter's big night, which coincided with Kobe's NBA Hall of Fame induction. While Natalia wasn't able to attend her dad's induction ceremony, she still flew to the east coast to take part in the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala on the night of May 14, before heading back to Los Angeles the following morning to make it to her prom night. Vanessa marked the milestone moment for her daughter and shared the importance of making sure Natalia made it to her prom.
"Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him. When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, 'Well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,'" Vanessa wrote on Instagram.
Despite it being the NBA legend's big night, Vanessa didn't want her daughter to miss out on the "once in a lifetime" opportunity.
For more on the Bryant family, see below.
