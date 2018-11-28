Natalie Portman isn’t merely lending her acting abilities to her next film, Vox Lux, she’s also using her incredible voice!

The second trailer has been released for the epic pop music-infused drama in which she sings “Wrapped Up,” one of several tracks written by Sia specifically for the movie.

In the clip, teenage Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) begins singing the piano-driven track at a church service following a shooting at her school. The trailer transitions to Portman as Celeste, fully grown and performing before a huge crowd.

Viewers are then given the briefest of glimpses of Celeste on her road from average teen to international superstar including recording in a studio, dancing for a music video and a particularly moving pep talk from her manager (Jude Law).

“You and your parents chose me to guide you through this,” he explains. “Remember what I told you. You’re just dancing in your bedroom and no one’s looking at you and you ain’t got a care in the world, OK?”

As in the film's previous trailer, some other striking images include Cassidy riding a motorcycle while wearing a glittery mask, Portman breaking down in tears and snippets from the pop star’s go-for-broke live show.

Cassidy pulls double duty as both young Celeste and Celeste’s teenager daughter in the film.

Vox Lux arrives in New York and L.A. on Dec. 7 and expands nationwide on Dec. 14.

