Natalie Portman Is an Over-the-Top Pop Star in New 'Vox Lux' Trailer

Could there be another Oscar in Natalie Portman's future?

The first full trailer has been released for the 37-year-old actress' forthcoming film, Vox Lux, showcasing the Academy Award winner as a successful songstress teetering on the edge.

The clip opens with Portman’s character, Celeste, in the middle of an interview claiming her forthcoming show is all about rebirth. It’s followed by quick cuts of enormous crowds flocking to the singer’s performances and breaking down in tears as she greets them.

“So tell me, how many of you have cried yourself to sleep at night?” she asks. “People have been trying to take me down for years. But I won’t stay down.”

Viewers are then offered a number of uncomfortable moments throughout Celeste’s daily life including her angrily turning away a fan requesting a photo at a restaurant, collapsing in a hotel hallway, asking for paparazzi to stop following her on the street and screaming in her green room.

Jude Law plays her dutiful manager who is regularly by her side as she traverses her chaotic career. This includes a sweet segment in which Celeste admits she is frightened.

The trailer also showcases a SWAT storming a building, a car exploding and a masked man with a gun making his way through a roofless locker space -- all set to swelling strings.

Celeste is a performer who rose to fame singing a song at a memorial service in the '90s after a violent tragedy befell her high school. Now, as an adult with a teenager of her own (Raffey Cassidy, who also plays young Celeste), she is attempting to mount a comeback.

Vox Lux arrives in theaters on Dec. 7.

