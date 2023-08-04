Natalie Portman Spotted Without Wedding Ring on 11th Anniversary

Amid a rocky summer for her relationship, Natalie Portman was spotted without her wedding ring on her 11th wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, Portman posed with guests and panelists in Sydney, Australia, at the Angel City Equity Summit for a "meeting of the minds" to discuss pathways toward pay equity and other hot button topics. Portman is a co-founder and co-owner of Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based team that joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

Portman had previously been photographed wearing her ring following reports of alleged infidelity by her husband, Benjamin Millepied. However, she seemed to be going ring-less for her Sydney trip.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

One day prior, Portman was also spotted sans ring at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

French outlet Voici reported in June that Millepied had been having an alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman. However, Portman and Millepied were reportedly still together at the time, and privately working on their marriage.

A source told People at the time that the alleged affair was "short-lived and it is over."

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source told the outlet. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

ET has reached out to Portman's rep for comment.

Portman and Millepied first met on the set of Black Swan, which starred Portman and featured Millepied as a performer and choreographer. They tied the knot on Aug. 4, 2012, and collaborated again on her 2018 film, Vox Lux. In 2011, they welcomed their first child together, son Aleph, followed by daughter Amalia in 2017.

