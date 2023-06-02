Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Still Together After His Alleged Affair: Reports
Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, are reportedly working on their marriage following allegations of cheating.
According to multiple reports, Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman was revealed in the French outlet Voici. A source told People that the alleged affair was "short-lived and it is over," adding that the Oscar winner and her dancer husband have been privately working through their marital struggles despite the allegations.
"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source told the outlet. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."
ET has reached out to Portman's rep for comment.
Portman and Millepied first met on the set of Black Swan, in which Portman starred and Millepied choreographed and appeared. They collaborated again on her 2018 film, Vox Lux, in which Portman played a troubled pop star. In 2011, they welcomed their first child together, son Aleph, followed by daughter Amalia in 2017.
"My beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied," a pregnant Portman said during her 2011 Oscar acceptance speech, "who choreographed the film [Black Swan] and has now given me my most important role of my life."
The couple wed on Aug. 4, 2012. They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in August 2022, and while they tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, they did not let the milestone pass by without paying tribute to each other on social media.
The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared a photo of the couple together at the London premiere of the Marvel film. "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…" she captioned the sweet shot.
As for Millepied, the choreographer shared a simple post to his Instagram Story, which read, "10 years today!" Along with the caption, he posted a photo of them all dressed up for the 2012 Academy Awards.
Meanwhile, Portman and Millepied were recently seen together in the City of Lights, where the actress joined the numerous celebrities in town for Beyoncé's Paris stop on her Renaissance World Tour. Photographers caught the parents of two on May 29, enjoying dinner and kissing after a screening of her film with Julianne Moore, May December, for the closing evening of Chimeres Americaines at Centre Pompidou.
Portman was already in France to support her film at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. She appeared alongside co-stars Cory Michael Smith, Moore, Charles Melton and director Todd Haynes on the red carpet.
