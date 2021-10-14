Natasha Bure got quite the reaction from her parents when rocking a baby bump for her new film. Candace Cameron Bure's 23-year-old daughter stars in Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Natasha told ET's Lauren Zima how her parents reacted to seeing her "pregnant."

"I sent them a bunch of pictures of me with the little baby bump and my mom was like, 'I can't wait to be a grandma!'" she shared. "She's dying for one of us to have kids. She was just like, 'This is the cutest thing ever!' My dad thought it was super cute."

"I probably have more pictures of me with a pregnant belly than any other photos from, like, behind the scenes because I was just so obsessed," Natasha added. "It was just so tiny and cute."

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, executive produced by Meghan McCain, follows Heather Locklear as Kristine Carlson, a women whose husband dies and must navigate the hardships of being a single mother while also dealing with the pressure of becoming the new face and voice of the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff brand. Natasha portrays one of Kristine's daughters, Jazzy.

"Obviously it's not going to be that in real life," Natasha shared of her role onscreen compared to real life. "I feel like I have this idea, I'm gonna have a really, really tough pregnancy just because, I don't know, I get, like, sick all the time and I get nauseous. So the morning sickness and all of this stuff, I feel like it's not gonna be enjoyable. But it looks cute."

Natasha had previously asked her famous mother how her pregnancy journey was with her three children.

"I always ask her just out of my own curiosity. We always have at family dinners, I try to bring up things in my family of, like, what happened when we were this little, and what happened in your pregnancy," she explained. "So I've definitely heard it all before. But I didn't really ask her for any advice of how should I play this. I kind of just did my own research."

Crafting her own acting career, Natasha loves discovering new sides of herself with her roles.

"During the pandemic, I didn't really work. I wasn't doing anything in film. I was just kind of focusing on YouTube and staying at home because we really couldn't go out," she said. "So this is the first film that I've been in since then. And I just remember when we wrapped, just feeling this spark of passion for it again."

Natasha enjoyed returning to a set, "working with an amazing cast and crew and knowing that this is what you truly love, is the best feeling."

"I definitely brought so much more passion and fire just for the work itself. Especially in this film, there's a lot of nitty gritty things because it is not necessarily the happiest story," she added. "It's a lot about grief and there's a lot of pain behind all these things. And for every single character, they're all going through their different ways of healing. So it was definitely something I haven't really shown before, which I'm really excited for people to see and hopefully people like it."

Natasha auditioned for the role and got news that she landed the part while shopping at Ikea.

"I was, like, freaking out. I was so excited and the experience couldn't have been better," she recalled. "I was literally in Ikea shopping for my new apartment, and then I got the call from my agent."

When digging into the role, she admitted that "it was difficult" and dug into her relationship with her own mom.

"My mom and I have the best relationship and she's one of my best friends, but we definitely get into arguments all the time where I'm just so stubborn and like, 'Nope, this is my way. This is how I'm gonna do it,'" she explained. "And she's trying to give me advice that ultimately is definitely gonna help me. But I'm just so stubborn and hard-headed…So it felt very not super out of character, honestly."

Natasha, meanwhile, can't wait for her mom to watch the film, telling ET, "I sent her a couple clips here and there of just what I have seen from the monitor. But I haven't seen any of it, so I am gonna be seeing it for the first time with her too, which will be nerve-racking but also really exciting so."

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff premieres Oct. 16 on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Jade Talks 'DWTS' Support From Sister Bella and Candace Cameron

Candace Cameron Bure Shares How She 'Deals With Depression'

Candace Cameron Bure Is 'Very Sad' She Couldn't Take Son to College

Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff’ Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery