Nicole Kidman was just dethroned at the 71st Primetime Emmys.

No, it wasn't some awards record or for one of the night's prestigious prizes. The Oscar-winning actress' bizarre clapping at previous awards shows has finally been outdone by another celeb.

As awards were being handed out at Sunday's ceremony, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne caught the attention of cameras and onlookers with her unique applause. Soon, Twitter was flooded with responses to the moment.

"Natasha lyonne clapping, that's it," one viewer wrote alongside a GIF of the redheaded actress showcasing her clapping skills. "That's the tweet."

Natasha Lyonne’s clapping tonight... I will think about nothing else for a week. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/HcYc35I0MQ — Jess Sardella (@jessnatale) September 23, 2019

natasha lyonne clapping will gone down in history pic.twitter.com/Mqdtue7SSm — 🤡 (@suckitnichols) September 23, 2019

I love Natasha Lyonne clapping for every thing and every body! Best part of the #Emmy2019pic.twitter.com/8zNLylY0Dv — Jessica Suling (@SimpleSpirit77) September 23, 2019

someone teach natasha lyonne how to clap please pic.twitter.com/IINt80pmuy — sam🏳️‍🌈 (@haughtshits) September 23, 2019

"Natasha Lyonne's clapping tonight... I will think about nothing else for a week," another viewer wrote beside the same GIF. Yet another fan hilariously argued that "Nicole kidman's clapping walked so natasha lyonne's clapping could run #Emmys2019."

Kidman's stiff, palm-only type of clapping first caught fans' attention at the 2017 Academy Awards. Since then, she explained that it was a huge ring that made for the viral moment.

"It was really awkward," she admitted on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show months later. "I was like, 'I wanna clap, I don't want to not be clapping.' That'd be worse, right? Like, 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?'"

Kidman added, "So therefore I'm clapping, but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine, but it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it."

Before Sunday's awards show, ET spoke with Lyonne about what fans can expect to see in the second season of her hit Netflix show. Give it a look up above!

Check back with ET Live and ET Online for ongoing coverage of the awards show.

