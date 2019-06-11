'Russian Doll' Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Get ready for another go-around at Russian Doll.

The Netflix series will be back for a second season, it was announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy," reads a post on Russian Doll's official Twitter page. The first season of Russian Doll (starring Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a woman stuck in a time loop and trying to find her way out) premiered on the streaming platform on Feb. 1.

Lyonne celebrated the news by posting a video of herself listening to Harry Nilsson's "Gotta Get Up" in a bathroom -- the same way Nadia restarts each day after dying by various means.

Lyonne, as well as co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, have previously discussed plans for a possible three seasons of Russian Doll, but haven't revealed any details about where the story would go, or whether Lyonne would be back in front of the camera.

In an interview with ET last month, Lyonne said, "Who knows?"

"The most exciting revelation for me about Russian Doll is that there's an audience there for deeply personal work and complicated work that's kind of heavy and funny," she said, adding that the positive reception to the series made her "excited to continue, dig deep and keep doing this."

"I'm just, like, so thrilled and buoyed and moved that there's space for that, sort of culturally. So, I'm definitely excited to continue to explore those themes. It's very close to my heart, this idea of being a participating member in your life, rather than taking yourself out," she continued. "It's exciting as an actor in all these ways to keep trying to go to work and do good work."

