Nathan Lane Recalls How Robin Williams Protected Him From Discussing His Sexuality on Oprah Winfrey's Show
Comedians Remember Robin Williams at Documentary Premiere (Exclu…
Sarah Snook Reveals Pregnancy at 'Succession' Premiere and Gushe…
Auli'i Cravalho Shares Why She’s Making a Statement With Red Lip…
Robin Roberts Gives Update on Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cance…
Kahyun Kim Shines in Revealing Outfit at 'Cocaine Bear' Premiere
Bob Odenkirk's ‘Better Call Saul’ Reunion at ‘Lucky Hank’ Premie…
'Succession' Season 4 Premiere: Cast Spills on Parenthood and Sh…
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Message for ‘True Lies’ Cast Ahead of Re…
‘Joy Ride’ Premiere: Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola …
Courteney Cox Reports for Anchor Duty as Gale Weathers at ‘Screa…
Aubrey Plaza on Eerie Twinning Moment With Jenna Ortega at SAG A…
Adam Sandler Reflects on Filming First Movie 'Going Overboard' a…
Cheryl Burke 'Dating Myself at the Moment,' But 'Would Totally G…
Charli D'Amelio Wants to Slime Boyfriend Landon Barker at 2023 K…
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Rihanna's Performance of 'Lift Me Up'…
Angela Bassett Reflects on 'Tremendous Honor' to Be Nominated at…
Idris Elba Campaigning for ‘Black Panther’ Role at 2023 Oscars —…
'The Last of Us' On-Screen Mistake Recalls Viral Starbucks Cup F…
Jennifer Garner Reacts to ‘Terrifying’ Mushrooms Scene in ‘Party…
Nathan Lane is recalling the sweet moment when Robin Williams saved him from having to talk about his sexuality when he wasn't ready to do so.
In an upcoming interview on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, the 67-year-old actor fondly remembered the time he and Williams were set to appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show to promote The Birdcage, but before doing so, he turned to Williams and told him why he was feeling nervous.
"I said to Robin beforehand ... 'I'm not prepared to discuss, you know, that I'm gay on national television. I'm not ready,'" Lane says, before revealing Williams told him not to worry.
Lane admits not talking about his sexuality was a bit of a challenge, considering his character in the 1996 comedy, Albert Goldman, is an openly gay man who stars in a South Beach drag club owned by his partner, Armand Goldman, played by Williams, who tragically died in August 2014.
"And so then, of course she [Winfrey] was like, 'How come you're so good at that girlie stuff? Are you worried about being typecast?'" Lane recalls. "And then Robin sort of swoops in and diverts Oprah and goes off on a tangent and protects me because he was a saint."
To be fair, Lane says he doesn't think Winfrey was trying to out him as a gay man. But the subject about sexuality was a sensitive one for him at the time. He also tells Geist that he didn't buy into the notion that, just because he became a public figure with The Birdcage, he had to make a statement about his sexuality or disclose that he was gay.
Lane would go on to marry his longtime partner, the playwright and producer Devlin Elliott, in 2015.
The full interview with Lane airs on NBC News' Sunday TODAY With Willie Giest on March 26.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tonys 2018: The Crossroads That Led Nathan Lane to ‘Angels in America’ (Exclusive)
'The Blacklist': James Spader and Nathan Lane Face Off in 100th Episode Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Nathan Lane Weds Longtime Partner Devlin Elliott
Related Gallery