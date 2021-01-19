Nats Getty, Spouse of Gigi Gorgeous, Comes Out as Transgender

Nats Getty has come out as transgender and nonbinary. The 28-year-old designer and spouse of Gigi Gorgeous opened up about their journey on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I am transgender, non-binary," Nats wrote. "I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul. It wasn't until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self."

"So I decided to start my physical transition and get top surgery. This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can't believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of," they continued. "I know it's a privilege that I'm even able to move forward with this when for many it's an impossible option due to their circumstance."

Nats shared that they've been surrounded by love and support throughout their transition, but "it's not lost on me the many people who are having to navigate this alone and in silence."

"To those on the road to self-discovery please know it can be a long process and there is no need to rush it. Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary," they shared. "What I can say, is that the process is truly beautiful and now I feel like I have a new community which I'm so excited to embrace."

Nats concluded their post by sharing they're still discovering which pronouns best suit them. "But for now, I know one thing is for certain and I am Nats," they said. "To my trans brothers and sisters and non-binary family: I am here for you, I am here with you, and I love you."

Gigi, who is also trans, posted a message of support on Instagram. "Can’t even begin to express how happy, proud and in awe i am of you, Nats," she wrote, directing fans to a YouTube video documenting Nats' journey.

