Gigi Gorgeous is officially married!

The 27-year-old YouTube super star and girlfriend Nats Getty tied the knot at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, on Friday.

The beautiful beachfront wedding was attended by 220 people, including YouTubers Kandee Johnson, Hannah Hart, Grace Helbig, Trisha Paytas and many more, according to People, who was first to report the news. For her special day, Gigi donned a custom-made Michael Costello strapless ball gown. Nats, on her end, looked elegant in a white suit she designed from her own label, Strike Oil.

Gigi also had two more Costello dresses that she wore that night.

On Friday, the new bride took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in another beautiful white dress.

" 💍," she simply captioned the pic.

She also posted a photo of her and Nats, wearing all-white ensembles. " 7/12❤️," she wrote.

Gigi and the great-granddaughter of billionaire tycoon J. Paul Getty began dating in 2016. Nats proposed to Gigi during a March 2018 trip to Paris.

"OMGGG I GOT ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!" the model captioned a photo of her and her fiance that showed off her shiny new sparkler.

Following the engagement, Gigi told ET that she was "very excited" about taking their relationship to the next level.

See more in the video below.

