Naya Rivera's son is starting a new chapter: First grade! Josey Dorsey, who turns seven in September, is looking so grown up in a new back-to-school shot shared by his dad, Ryan Dorsey.

"Dear Summer, What happened? How’d you go so fast? Kindergarten just ended, Now we’re in 1st grade class!?" Ryan captioned the smiley shot on Instagram, in which Josey poses with one finger in the air. The kiddo is rocking a fresh haircut since his last Kindergarten graduation snap, along with a black-and-white patterned button-up, camo shorts and checkered Vans.

"My big boy. @joseydorsey I Love you so much !!" Ryan wrote.

Rivera's Glee co-star, Heather Morris, commented with a slew of heart eye emojis, while Jenna Ushkowitz also dropped a heart on the photo.

Josey is certainly surrounded by a lot of love. Last year, ET spoke with George Rivera, Naya's dad and Josey's grandfather, about the actress' legacy following her death in July 2020 and what motherhood meant to her.

"He really became everything for her," George recalled of his daughter's bond with her son. "Her focus was really on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, she really leaned into that, really leaned into that and the word I want to use is maturity. She became very mature as a person and really receptive to other people's feelings."

George told ET that Josey frequently asks about his mother and the family does not shy away from the conversation.

"He says, 'Oh, I used to do this with Mommy. Oh, I remember Mommy used to do this,'" he shared of Josey. "It might be a cup out of the cupboard, it might be a snack and we go, 'Yeah, remember when you did that?' We don't back off of that, we just keep reinforcing his values and our values."

George added, "When he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."

RELATED CONTENT:

Naya Rivera's Family Reflects on Her Life and Legacy One Year After Her Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Stars Remember Her on Anniversary of Her Death

Remembering Naya Rivera's Biggest ET Moments 2 Years After Her Death

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's Son Josey Graduates Kindergarten

Naya Rivera's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her 35th Birthday

Naya Rivera's Sister Reflects on 'Glee' Star's Death and Coping

Naya Rivera's Son Josey Sings Just Like His Late Mom