NBA Awards 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Presenting and More!

The NBA Awards are back!

Before the show airs Monday night, ET's breaking down everything you need to know, from the hosts, to the presenters, to the performances!

What Time Do the NBA Awards Start?: The 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia show begins at 9pm EST on Monday, June 25th, on TNT, live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Who's Hosting?: Emmy-nominee and Blackish star Anthony Anderson will take over hosting duties this year. Anderson posted about the news back on June 6, writing, "Guess who's hosting the NBA Awards..."

Who's Presenting?: Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neal, Jesse Williams, Snoop Dogg, Niecy Nash, Ken Jeong and Adrienne Houghton will hand out awards honoring the biggest stars and best moments from the 2017-2018 NBA season.

Notable Nominations:LeBron James is nominated for Most Valuable Player, and expect the Cavalier player to rack up wins in the fan-voted categories, such as Best Style, Dunk of the Year, and Clutch Shot of the Year.

Special Awards: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo will be honored with the Sager Strong Award – presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.

Performances: DJ Kiss will be the official DJ for the night, and there will be a special performance by Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott.

