Ne-Yo is a proud dad. The 43-year-old R&B singer shared a rare photo with all seven of his children to Instagram on Friday, reflecting on his most important role in life with a heartfelt caption.

"I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason," he wrote. "I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me. And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything. The best thing I’ve ever done🥰"

The musician doubled down with one final thought, "I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT…AND THE NEXT! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

The "So Sick" singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, shares Madilyn Grace, 12, and Mason Evan, 11, with ex-fiance Monyette Shaw; Shaffer Chimere Jr., 7, Roman Alexander-Raj, 5, and Isabella Rose, 2, with ex-wife Crystal Renay; and, reportedly, Braiden, 2, and Brixton, 3 months, with ex-girlfriend Sadé Jenea.

Wearing coordinating white T-shirts and blue jeans, Ne-Yo poses happily with all seven of his kids on a couch. He also shared a carousel of various photos showing a few of his family's latest memorable moments together.

Shaw took to the comments to praise her ex as a father.

"This is what it’s all about!!! These priceless moments with the kids that they will cherish forever! GREAT JOB & thank you for including my bonus baby Gigi!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote, referencing the daughter of her now-husband, Heath Carter. "They are still talking about it……talking to The President of The United States & all the fun at The White House! Thanks tons! 💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥❤️"

Ne-Yo recently performed at the White House for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's Fourth of July concert, bringing his blended family along for the trip. Shaw shared a few additional photos on her page.

Last summer, Ne-Yo's then-wife, Renay, publicly accused the singer of infidelity and fathering a child with another woman. Renay filed for divorce in August citing that their union is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." The date of separation was listed as July 22, 2022.

"8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement," Renay wrote in a note on social media that was simply captioned, "God bless."

"To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," she added.

Responding to Renay's allegations, Ne-Yo took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he wrote. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time."

Ne-Yo and Renay met in 2015 when she auditioned to be in one of his music videos. The singer was working on his sixth studio album, Non-Fiction, at the time. After less than a year of dating, the couple announced they were engaged and expecting their first child together. They went on to tie the knot in February 2016.

In 2020, however, two years after the birth of their second child, Ne-Yo filed for divorce, though the couple was able to reconcile their differences later that year and got back together. The singer reproposed to Renay on New Year's Eve of 2021. In a lavish Las Vegas ceremony, Ne-Yo and Renay had a second wedding and the couple welcomed their third child in June of that year.

According to TMZ, the former couple's divorce was finalized in January 2023, and they share joint custody of their three children.

